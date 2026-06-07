403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
A Mediterranean Touch in the Heart of Paris
(MENAFN- tcapr) From the moment you arrive, Brach Paris invites guests into a world that feels both vibrant and soothing. Warm materials, handcrafted details and generous volumes create an environment designed to slow down time. Mornings begin gently with breakfast at Le XVI, while the Sports Club and its 22-metre pool offer a refreshing escape during the warmest hours of the day. Just minutes away, the Bois de Boulogne extends this rhythm, inviting guests to embrace the calm of a Parisian summer morning.
Villa Minuty: The Highlight of The Season
This season, Brach Paris welcomes back Villa Minuty, transforming its rooftop into a Mediterranean-inspired retreat overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Perched above the city, this elevated oasis embraces the spirit of the Saint-Tropez peninsula through a scenography of light wood furnishings, natural materials and deep blue hues, evoking the timeless elegance of the French Riviera.
In this warm and inviting setting, Villa Minuty celebrates the Mediterranean art of living through the estate's iconic drinks. Conceived as a destination in its own right, Villa Minuty offers a menu inspired by Provençal flavours. Fig olive tapenade, olive oil-confit baby artichokes, Pappa al Pomodoro and seasonal vegetables accompany the estate's drinks with freshness and simplicity. Open every evening from 5 p.m. until midnight, Villa Minuty invites Parisians and travellers alike to enjoy a moment suspended between Paris and the Mediterranean.
Summer Experiences Between Brach Paris And The City
Beyond the rooftop, summer unfolds through a collection of experiences both within the hotel and across the French capital. A few laps in the 22-metre pool, a wellness session at the Sports Club, or a morning walk through the Bois de Boulogne offer moments of relaxation and reconnection.
Just moments from the hotel, guests can discover some of Paris's most iconic cultural and leisure destinations. The Fondation Louis Vuitton offers a striking encounter with architecture and contemporary creativity, while the nearby Jardin d'Acclimatation provides a playful escape amid nature. Exploring the city by bicycle reveals another side of Paris, where elegant avenues, hidden corners and sun-filled terraces invite visitors to embrace the season at their own pace.
Back at Brach Paris, the first-floor terrace welcomes guests for aperitivo as the light begins to soften. Inspired by the Cyclades, the experience combines Mediterranean flavours, shared plates and relaxed conviviality before dinner unfolds to the rhythm of the open kitchen.
As evening settles over the city, Villa Minuty becomes the final destination of the day. Rooftops begin to glow, the summer sky lingers above Paris, and the capital reveals itself from a different perspective. From morning wellness rituals and cultural discoveries to sunset aperitifs overlooking the Eiffel Tower, Brach Paris captures the essence of a Parisian summer, elevated by the Mediterranean spirit of Villa Minuty.
Villa Minuty: The Highlight of The Season
This season, Brach Paris welcomes back Villa Minuty, transforming its rooftop into a Mediterranean-inspired retreat overlooking the Eiffel Tower. Perched above the city, this elevated oasis embraces the spirit of the Saint-Tropez peninsula through a scenography of light wood furnishings, natural materials and deep blue hues, evoking the timeless elegance of the French Riviera.
In this warm and inviting setting, Villa Minuty celebrates the Mediterranean art of living through the estate's iconic drinks. Conceived as a destination in its own right, Villa Minuty offers a menu inspired by Provençal flavours. Fig olive tapenade, olive oil-confit baby artichokes, Pappa al Pomodoro and seasonal vegetables accompany the estate's drinks with freshness and simplicity. Open every evening from 5 p.m. until midnight, Villa Minuty invites Parisians and travellers alike to enjoy a moment suspended between Paris and the Mediterranean.
Summer Experiences Between Brach Paris And The City
Beyond the rooftop, summer unfolds through a collection of experiences both within the hotel and across the French capital. A few laps in the 22-metre pool, a wellness session at the Sports Club, or a morning walk through the Bois de Boulogne offer moments of relaxation and reconnection.
Just moments from the hotel, guests can discover some of Paris's most iconic cultural and leisure destinations. The Fondation Louis Vuitton offers a striking encounter with architecture and contemporary creativity, while the nearby Jardin d'Acclimatation provides a playful escape amid nature. Exploring the city by bicycle reveals another side of Paris, where elegant avenues, hidden corners and sun-filled terraces invite visitors to embrace the season at their own pace.
Back at Brach Paris, the first-floor terrace welcomes guests for aperitivo as the light begins to soften. Inspired by the Cyclades, the experience combines Mediterranean flavours, shared plates and relaxed conviviality before dinner unfolds to the rhythm of the open kitchen.
As evening settles over the city, Villa Minuty becomes the final destination of the day. Rooftops begin to glow, the summer sky lingers above Paris, and the capital reveals itself from a different perspective. From morning wellness rituals and cultural discoveries to sunset aperitifs overlooking the Eiffel Tower, Brach Paris captures the essence of a Parisian summer, elevated by the Mediterranean spirit of Villa Minuty.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment