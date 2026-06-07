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Fre’r’s Rooftop Solar Meets 60% of Annual Energy Needs for Marathwada FPOs
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, Maharashtra, June 03, 2026: Marathwada, one of Maharashtra’s drought-prone areas that lies in the rain shadow of the western ghats, has been experiencing severe agriculture distress due to declining water tables and frequent droughts. Despite being prone to droughts, agriculture remains the backbone of Marathwa’a’s economy, with nearly 4.3 million acres of cultivated land facing severe challenges from water scarcity, changing climatic conditions, and erratic monsoons.
Nearly 79% of farmers in the region are small farmers, earning only marginal profits and remaining highly vulnerable to climate-related shocks due to limited financial buffers. Grassroots agriculture collectives like Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the region face a critical dependency on grid power as their primary activities include cold storage, processing, and micro-irrigation that heavily rely on electricity. The combination of water scarcity and dependence on grid-connected power has led most farmers to shift towards renewable energy solutions - a more reliable and cost-effective alternative. There is a growing pressure to sustain agricultural productivity, as depleting groundwater, an increased dependence on grid connectivity for irrigation, and rising energy prices have placed an additional financial burden on farmers.
With frequent power outages at odd hours, many FPOs in the region are shifting towards reliable and alternative energy solutions like rooftop solar. Marathwada Agro Process Farmer Producer Company from Kallam, Dharashiv (Maharashtra), is one such FPO that pivoted towards rooftop solar with Freyr Energy. A 221-kW rooftop solar system was commissioned, which meets approximately 61% of the’FPO’s overall energy requirements. T’e FPO’s annual power requirement estimated at 5,15,500 kWh is significantly reduced through the solar plant, which generates around 3,16,800 kWh annually. The system is primarily used for milk processing, cold storage, and other common utility operations, ensuring more stable and efficient energy access. Since installation, the FPO has reported annual savings of 23,12,640, with an estimated ROI within 3 to 4 years. The rooftop solar installation has contributed to reduced operational costs, uninterrupted power supply, improved storage efficiency, and enhanced overall productivity, strengthening the FPO’s operational resilience.
Radhika Choudary, Co-Founder and Director, Freyr Energy, said, “The transition to rooftop solar reflects a broader shift in how farmer-led enterprises are approaching operational sustainability and long-term growth. FPOs investing in rooftop solar, are not only reducing operational costs but also ensuring reliable energy access for critical agri-business activities. The installation demonstrates how clean energy can improve efficiency, create cost predictability, and strengthen the long-term viability of rural Agri-enterprises, while also becoming increasingly important for farmers seeking to build resilient and commercially sustainable operati”ns.”
The momentum of rooftop solar in Marathwada is evident, the region's eight districts have together installed 93,251 rooftop solar systems under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with a combined capacity of 341 megawatts, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar leading with over 37,487 installations. With nearly 13 MW of installed solar capacity across Maharashtra and an ambitious goal to solarise over 20,000 homes and 2,000 MSMEs by 2030, Freyr energy is playing a pivotal role in reshaping how rural and semi-urban Maharashtra powers its future.
About Freyr Energy:
Freyr Energy is a pan-India rooftop solar company specializing in end-to-end solar solutions for homes and businesses. The company offers system design, installation, financing assistance, and long-term maintenance services to make solar adoption seamless and affordable. Freyr Energy currently operates 10 Solar Experience Centres across India.
Nearly 79% of farmers in the region are small farmers, earning only marginal profits and remaining highly vulnerable to climate-related shocks due to limited financial buffers. Grassroots agriculture collectives like Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the region face a critical dependency on grid power as their primary activities include cold storage, processing, and micro-irrigation that heavily rely on electricity. The combination of water scarcity and dependence on grid-connected power has led most farmers to shift towards renewable energy solutions - a more reliable and cost-effective alternative. There is a growing pressure to sustain agricultural productivity, as depleting groundwater, an increased dependence on grid connectivity for irrigation, and rising energy prices have placed an additional financial burden on farmers.
With frequent power outages at odd hours, many FPOs in the region are shifting towards reliable and alternative energy solutions like rooftop solar. Marathwada Agro Process Farmer Producer Company from Kallam, Dharashiv (Maharashtra), is one such FPO that pivoted towards rooftop solar with Freyr Energy. A 221-kW rooftop solar system was commissioned, which meets approximately 61% of the’FPO’s overall energy requirements. T’e FPO’s annual power requirement estimated at 5,15,500 kWh is significantly reduced through the solar plant, which generates around 3,16,800 kWh annually. The system is primarily used for milk processing, cold storage, and other common utility operations, ensuring more stable and efficient energy access. Since installation, the FPO has reported annual savings of 23,12,640, with an estimated ROI within 3 to 4 years. The rooftop solar installation has contributed to reduced operational costs, uninterrupted power supply, improved storage efficiency, and enhanced overall productivity, strengthening the FPO’s operational resilience.
Radhika Choudary, Co-Founder and Director, Freyr Energy, said, “The transition to rooftop solar reflects a broader shift in how farmer-led enterprises are approaching operational sustainability and long-term growth. FPOs investing in rooftop solar, are not only reducing operational costs but also ensuring reliable energy access for critical agri-business activities. The installation demonstrates how clean energy can improve efficiency, create cost predictability, and strengthen the long-term viability of rural Agri-enterprises, while also becoming increasingly important for farmers seeking to build resilient and commercially sustainable operati”ns.”
The momentum of rooftop solar in Marathwada is evident, the region's eight districts have together installed 93,251 rooftop solar systems under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with a combined capacity of 341 megawatts, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar leading with over 37,487 installations. With nearly 13 MW of installed solar capacity across Maharashtra and an ambitious goal to solarise over 20,000 homes and 2,000 MSMEs by 2030, Freyr energy is playing a pivotal role in reshaping how rural and semi-urban Maharashtra powers its future.
About Freyr Energy:
Freyr Energy is a pan-India rooftop solar company specializing in end-to-end solar solutions for homes and businesses. The company offers system design, installation, financing assistance, and long-term maintenance services to make solar adoption seamless and affordable. Freyr Energy currently operates 10 Solar Experience Centres across India.
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