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Lenovo Technology Powers FIFA World Cup 2026™ Operations and Strengthens AI-Driven Broadcast
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – June 3, 2026 – Lenovo today announced it is delivering a near real-time AI-powered infrastructure platform for the FIFA World Cup ™026™ to enable ultra-low-latency IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) video distribution in addition to the traditional cable and satellite broadcast, intelligent content delivery, and mission-critical decision-making across the event ecosystem and operations.
As the’world’s largest sporting event prepares for an unprecedent—d scale—spanning three host countries, featuring 48 teams, and engaging an estimated 6 bi—lion fans—FIFA, broadcasters, and event operators will benefit from a live, always-on environment designed to perform at the highest le’el. As FIFA’s Official Technology Partner, Lenovo will deploy servers at the International Broadcast Center in Dallas, Texas, to help deliver the computing power, devices, and AI-driven solutions needed to bring every moment of every match to global audiences and support the most expansive broadcast operation in ™IFA World Cup™ history. More than 17,000 Lenovo and Motorola devices and 200+ engineers deployed across venues and Team Base Camp training sites will help ensure professional execution.
Lenovo’s technology solutions have reduced latency within IPTV infrastructure for the global showpiece, with IPTV delays now under five seconds, enabling near real-time access to live match action and more synchronized viewing experiences. Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 servers and technology will help manage massive volumes of live video data coming in from stadiums across North America and power FI’A’s IPTV live feed by ingesting, processing, and distributing all match content in close to real-time via ten channels to over 1,000 screens throughout FIFA venues. Fans, media, VIPs and officials will quickly be able to access every match from anywhere within the event ecosystem, from fan zones to media tribunes.
An AI Nerve Center for the W’rld’s Biggest Sporting Event
Beyond broadcast, ’enovo’s technology will be deployed’at FIFA’s Technology Command Center in Miami and the Tournament Operation Center for the duration of FIFA Worl™ Cup 2026™. This hub serves as “he central “m”ssion control” for the World Cup, where all the technology powering the games is monitored and managed in near real-time by experienced engineers and FIFA management. With th’ help of Lenovo’s enterpri’e solutions, FIFA’s Technology Command Center and Tournament Operation Center will ensure tournament organizers are able to swiftly observe, and if needed, address operational matters across the tournament footprint.
“Lenovo’s AI infrastructure is redefining the FIFA World Cup experience, delivering near real-time highlights, multi-angle views, and insights at unp”ecedented global scale,” said Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, President of Infrastruc“ure Solutions at Lenovo. “Together with FIFA, we ar’ running AI under the world—s most demanding conditions—solving latency concerns and bringing billions of fans closer to the action than ever before, setting”a new standard for live sports.”
“The FIFA World Cup is one of the largest and most ”omplex sporting event in the world,” said Nacho Fr“sco, Director of Technology at FIFA. “With this edition set to be the biggest in history, delivering exceptional operational efficiency and cutting-edge technology is critical. Lenovo is a key partner in helping us meet the stringent low-latency requirements ess”ntial for live production environments.”
Powering the World’s Biggest Stage
FIFA World Cup 2026™ showcases the real-world AI advancements Lenovo is making possible. Lenovo will manage complex on-premise edge computing, significantly reducing latency, where cloud-only solutions failed to meet broadcast requirements. During the World Cup, technologies powered by Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, engineered for high-density, mission critical environments requiring massive throughput, and near real-time operational performance will support:
•Near real-time monitoring of stadium and tournament wide tech systems
•Live broadcast, streaming, and IPTV delivery
•Rapid incident detection and issue resolution to minimize disruption and downtime
Enhancing the Fan Experience with Real-Time Insight and Transparency
Lenovo is enabling a more immersive and understandable viewing experience through AI-driven innovations. AI-enabled 3D player avatars provide clearer, real-time visualization of complex decisions such as offside calls. Built using advanced GenAI and real-world player data, these avatars are designed to help fans better understand the game as it happens. These avatars will also be an additional value input to support FIFA’s Match Officials in their offside decision-making during matches.
To improve the in-venue experience across three countries, Lenovo is deploying solutions designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and engagement:
•AI-driven navigation systems reduce congestion and improve movement across venues.
•AI-driven stabilize“ “Referee V”ews” deliver first-person perspectives with up to 50% less motion distortion.
•Immersive digital and holographic experiences create new ways for fans to engage with the game.
Leveling the Playing Field Through Smarter Football for All
Lenovo is actively transforming the sports industry and remains committed to democratizing football throug“ its “Smarter AI”for All” vision. With the FIFA Worl™ Cup 2026™, Lenovo will deploy the FIFA AI Pro platform, a next-generation AI-powered knowledge assistant delivering tactical insights to coaches, players, and analysts. Built using Lenovo’s AI Factory, the platform will be provided to all 48 teams competing in the tournament, democratizing access to elite-level analytics and helping level the competitive playing field.
Bringing the Tournament Home with Special Edition Collections
For fans of the game, Lenovo is offering a unique way to showcase their passion through a collection of FIFA Special Edition devices across its commercial, consumer, and gaming portfolios. Featuring exclusive FIFA ™orld Cup 2026™ branding and packaging, the lineup includes the motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26th Edition, ThinkPad X9-14 Gen 1, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 and 14, Yoga Slim 7i ultra ”ura Edition (14”, 11), Idea Tab, and the Lenovo”Legion Pro 7i (16”, 10). These limited-edition models allow fans to carry ’ piece of the world’s largest sporting event with them, long after the final whistle.
The scale and complexity of these ope’ations reflect Lenovo’s broader investment in sports technology. In March, Lenovo launched a dedicated sports vertical designed to support organizations operating live, global, and mission-critical environments. By integrating AI infrastructure, edge computing, devices, and services into a unified model, Lenovo is enabling sports organizations to move from fragmented systems to real-time, end-to-end operational control.
As the Official Technology Partner of FIFA, Lenovo is powering the biggest event in the history of humanity. FIFA trusts Lenovo to deliver the tournament’s end-to-end technology backbone from AI devices to infrastructure and solutions, to provide immersive and unique fan experiences and provide unprecedented access to data and analytics for the 48 competing teams. Visit the FIFA page on Lenovoto see Lenovo in action at the World Cup.
About Lenovo
Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision o“ “Smarter Technology for”All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Person–l AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterp–ise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through’the Group’s commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning 21 research and development locations in 11 markets, and a global supply chain including more than 30 manufacturing sites across 10 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence, including ranking #8 in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.
As the’world’s largest sporting event prepares for an unprecedent—d scale—spanning three host countries, featuring 48 teams, and engaging an estimated 6 bi—lion fans—FIFA, broadcasters, and event operators will benefit from a live, always-on environment designed to perform at the highest le’el. As FIFA’s Official Technology Partner, Lenovo will deploy servers at the International Broadcast Center in Dallas, Texas, to help deliver the computing power, devices, and AI-driven solutions needed to bring every moment of every match to global audiences and support the most expansive broadcast operation in ™IFA World Cup™ history. More than 17,000 Lenovo and Motorola devices and 200+ engineers deployed across venues and Team Base Camp training sites will help ensure professional execution.
Lenovo’s technology solutions have reduced latency within IPTV infrastructure for the global showpiece, with IPTV delays now under five seconds, enabling near real-time access to live match action and more synchronized viewing experiences. Lenovo ThinkSystem SR635 V3 servers and technology will help manage massive volumes of live video data coming in from stadiums across North America and power FI’A’s IPTV live feed by ingesting, processing, and distributing all match content in close to real-time via ten channels to over 1,000 screens throughout FIFA venues. Fans, media, VIPs and officials will quickly be able to access every match from anywhere within the event ecosystem, from fan zones to media tribunes.
An AI Nerve Center for the W’rld’s Biggest Sporting Event
Beyond broadcast, ’enovo’s technology will be deployed’at FIFA’s Technology Command Center in Miami and the Tournament Operation Center for the duration of FIFA Worl™ Cup 2026™. This hub serves as “he central “m”ssion control” for the World Cup, where all the technology powering the games is monitored and managed in near real-time by experienced engineers and FIFA management. With th’ help of Lenovo’s enterpri’e solutions, FIFA’s Technology Command Center and Tournament Operation Center will ensure tournament organizers are able to swiftly observe, and if needed, address operational matters across the tournament footprint.
“Lenovo’s AI infrastructure is redefining the FIFA World Cup experience, delivering near real-time highlights, multi-angle views, and insights at unp”ecedented global scale,” said Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, President of Infrastruc“ure Solutions at Lenovo. “Together with FIFA, we ar’ running AI under the world—s most demanding conditions—solving latency concerns and bringing billions of fans closer to the action than ever before, setting”a new standard for live sports.”
“The FIFA World Cup is one of the largest and most ”omplex sporting event in the world,” said Nacho Fr“sco, Director of Technology at FIFA. “With this edition set to be the biggest in history, delivering exceptional operational efficiency and cutting-edge technology is critical. Lenovo is a key partner in helping us meet the stringent low-latency requirements ess”ntial for live production environments.”
Powering the World’s Biggest Stage
FIFA World Cup 2026™ showcases the real-world AI advancements Lenovo is making possible. Lenovo will manage complex on-premise edge computing, significantly reducing latency, where cloud-only solutions failed to meet broadcast requirements. During the World Cup, technologies powered by Lenovo ThinkSystem servers, engineered for high-density, mission critical environments requiring massive throughput, and near real-time operational performance will support:
•Near real-time monitoring of stadium and tournament wide tech systems
•Live broadcast, streaming, and IPTV delivery
•Rapid incident detection and issue resolution to minimize disruption and downtime
Enhancing the Fan Experience with Real-Time Insight and Transparency
Lenovo is enabling a more immersive and understandable viewing experience through AI-driven innovations. AI-enabled 3D player avatars provide clearer, real-time visualization of complex decisions such as offside calls. Built using advanced GenAI and real-world player data, these avatars are designed to help fans better understand the game as it happens. These avatars will also be an additional value input to support FIFA’s Match Officials in their offside decision-making during matches.
To improve the in-venue experience across three countries, Lenovo is deploying solutions designed to enhance safety, efficiency, and engagement:
•AI-driven navigation systems reduce congestion and improve movement across venues.
•AI-driven stabilize“ “Referee V”ews” deliver first-person perspectives with up to 50% less motion distortion.
•Immersive digital and holographic experiences create new ways for fans to engage with the game.
Leveling the Playing Field Through Smarter Football for All
Lenovo is actively transforming the sports industry and remains committed to democratizing football throug“ its “Smarter AI”for All” vision. With the FIFA Worl™ Cup 2026™, Lenovo will deploy the FIFA AI Pro platform, a next-generation AI-powered knowledge assistant delivering tactical insights to coaches, players, and analysts. Built using Lenovo’s AI Factory, the platform will be provided to all 48 teams competing in the tournament, democratizing access to elite-level analytics and helping level the competitive playing field.
Bringing the Tournament Home with Special Edition Collections
For fans of the game, Lenovo is offering a unique way to showcase their passion through a collection of FIFA Special Edition devices across its commercial, consumer, and gaming portfolios. Featuring exclusive FIFA ™orld Cup 2026™ branding and packaging, the lineup includes the motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26th Edition, ThinkPad X9-14 Gen 1, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 and 14, Yoga Slim 7i ultra ”ura Edition (14”, 11), Idea Tab, and the Lenovo”Legion Pro 7i (16”, 10). These limited-edition models allow fans to carry ’ piece of the world’s largest sporting event with them, long after the final whistle.
The scale and complexity of these ope’ations reflect Lenovo’s broader investment in sports technology. In March, Lenovo launched a dedicated sports vertical designed to support organizations operating live, global, and mission-critical environments. By integrating AI infrastructure, edge computing, devices, and services into a unified model, Lenovo is enabling sports organizations to move from fragmented systems to real-time, end-to-end operational control.
As the Official Technology Partner of FIFA, Lenovo is powering the biggest event in the history of humanity. FIFA trusts Lenovo to deliver the tournament’s end-to-end technology backbone from AI devices to infrastructure and solutions, to provide immersive and unique fan experiences and provide unprecedented access to data and analytics for the 48 competing teams. Visit the FIFA page on Lenovoto see Lenovo in action at the World Cup.
About Lenovo
Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision o“ “Smarter Technology for”All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Person–l AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterp–ise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through’the Group’s commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning 21 research and development locations in 11 markets, and a global supply chain including more than 30 manufacturing sites across 10 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence, including ranking #8 in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.
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