AIFF To Probe Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour FC: Kalyan Chaubey

AIFF to Probe Financial Irregularities in Diamond Harbour FC

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey on Sunday said that authorities would investigate allegations of financial and compliance irregularities involving Diamond Harbour Football Club (DHFC), while also highlighting the importance of greater collaboration between the Centre and the state to promote sports in West Bengal.

Chaubey was speaking on the sidelines of a bicycle rally organised by the West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Department in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to mark World Bicycle Day in Kolkata.

Addressing concerns surrounding Diamond Harbour FC, the newly promoted Indian Super League (ISL) club owned by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, Chaubey said the matter had already been flagged by West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik. "Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik has raised the issue, stating that several compliance requirements had not been met. The matter has been brought to our attention as well; the concerned department will investigate it and make a decision," Chaubey said.

Diamond Harbour FC, launched in 2022 and operated under Diamond Harbour Sports Pvt. Ltd., recently secured promotion to the ISL after winning the Indian Football League. The club has come under scrutiny following allegations related to financial and regulatory compliance.

Centre-State Cooperation to Boost Bengal Sports

Speaking at the cycling event, Chaubey also underlined the role of sports in youth development and welcomed what he described as stronger cooperation between the Central and West Bengal governments. "In the past, we observed that the West Bengal government often operated in opposition to the Government of India. We saw that over the last 15 years, not a single 'Khelo India' event was organised here. This resulted in a loss for the athletes; no new stadiums were built, and no new competitions were held. I believe the way the Prime Minister promotes 'Fit India' and 'Khelo India', emphasising that sports foster the mental and physical development of the youth, is excellent. Initiatives like the National Education Policy and the National Sports Policy, which integrate sports with academics for the benefit and growth of the youth, are commendable. Today, on World Bicycle Day, we are moving towards a healthier Bengal," he said.

West Bengal Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik also participated in the rally and stressed that the event reflected a broader transformation in the state's sporting ecosystem. "For the past fifteen years, the sports landscape in West Bengal was covered in darkness. However, the people of Bengal desired change, and that change arrived. We are now witnessing a unified effort between the Central and State governments; the Sports Authority of India and the West Bengal Sports Ministry have collaborated to promote and brand this 'cyclothon' across the entire state. Today, hundreds of thousands of young people are participating in this cycling event, championing the call for a fit state. This sends a powerful message to all of Bengal that the transformation we have witnessed is not merely about infrastructure, connectivity, or general development; it represents a fundamental shift in mindset, social outlook, and public perception, marking a radical transformation in the realm of sports," Pramanik said. (ANI)

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