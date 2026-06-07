PM, Iraqi House Speaker Discuss Ties, Joint Projects

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan received Iraqi House Speaker Haibat Halbousi and an accompanying delegation at the Prime Ministry on Sunday.

The meeting underscored the depth of the historic and well-established ties between Jordan and Iraq, as well as their shared commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields to serve mutual interests.

Hassan reaffirmed Jordan's support for strengthening Iraq's security and stability and advancing its development efforts, stressing that Iraq's security is an integral part of Jordan's and the region's security.

The meeting also emphasized the need to move forward with joint projects in energy, electricity, and economic and trade exchange. It also highlighted the importance of exerting maximum efforts to facilitate trade movement and cooperation between the private sector and businesspeople from both countries, particularly amid regional conditions and challenges that underscore the need for joint cooperation to limit their repercussions.

//Petra// AO