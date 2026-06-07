Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM, Iraqi House Speaker Discuss Ties, Joint Projects

PM, Iraqi House Speaker Discuss Ties, Joint Projects


2026-06-07 07:14:20
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 7 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan received Iraqi House Speaker Haibat Halbousi and an accompanying delegation at the Prime Ministry on Sunday.

The meeting underscored the depth of the historic and well-established ties between Jordan and Iraq, as well as their shared commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields to serve mutual interests.

Hassan reaffirmed Jordan's support for strengthening Iraq's security and stability and advancing its development efforts, stressing that Iraq's security is an integral part of Jordan's and the region's security.

The meeting also emphasized the need to move forward with joint projects in energy, electricity, and economic and trade exchange. It also highlighted the importance of exerting maximum efforts to facilitate trade movement and cooperation between the private sector and businesspeople from both countries, particularly amid regional conditions and challenges that underscore the need for joint cooperation to limit their repercussions.

//Petra// AO

MENAFN07062026000117011021ID1111222047



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search