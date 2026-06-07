IAEA To Send Inspectors To Chornobyl Nuclear Facility After Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the agency announced the move on its X social media accoun t.

“The IAEA team at the Chornobyl site will soon visit the facility to inspect the impact,” the agency said.

The IAEA noted that Ukraine had officially informed it of the attack on the nuclear facility earlier this morning. According to the agency, the strike caused significant damage to the storage facility's infrastructure.

“The strike caused significant damage to the facility's fuel reception building – including to the facade, windows and doors – and nearby buildings were also affected by the blast wave. Radiation levels at the facility remain within established limits, Ukraine says,” the statement said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi described the incident as“deeply concerning.”

“The incident is deeply concerning as it occurred at a facility containing large amounts of nuclear material, held in storage just metres away from the attacked building,” Grossi said.

The IAEA Director General stressed that attacks on such sites are completely unacceptable and“in direct contravention of key nuclear safety principles,” including the agency's“Indispensable Pillars for nuclear safety and security during a military conflict.

Ukraine informing international partners about Russian strike on nuclear waste storage facility – Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone strike on the night of June 7 partially destroyed the container reception building at the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility. No spent nuclear fuel was being stored in the damaged building at the time of the attack.

Photo: IAEA