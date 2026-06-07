Ukrainian SOF Damage Strategic Bridge Linking Crimea And Kherson Region Near Chonhar Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was reported on Telegram by the independent Russian outlet Astra.

“As a result of the overnight UAV attack, the bridge deck in the Chonhar area was damaged. For safety reasons, traffic through the Dzhankoi automobile checkpoint has been temporarily suspended. Vehicles are being redirected through the Armiansk and Perekop checkpoints. Information on when traffic across the bridge near Chonhar will resume will be provided later,” the report said.

As previously reported, the land corridor connecting Russia to Crimea has increasingly come under attack from Ukrainian drones. On June 6, the 3rd Regiment of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stated that its drone operators had established aerial control over part of the invaders' land route to Crimea.

According to the unit, their drones have been destroying military equipment and disrupting Russian logistics routes along the Melitopol–Chonhar corridor. These operations have already complicated the supply of military equipment and fuel to Russian forces and to occupied Crimea.

Against this backdrop, the Crimean Bridge was temporarily closed to road traffic on June 7. Traffic across the bridge was suspended for approximately one hour.

Ukrainian drones fly 1,000 kilometers to Russian Navy arsenals,base, Zelensky says

According to Astra, pro-war Russian Telegram channels acknowledged that the range and frequency of strikes by American-made Hornet drones continue to increase, reaching areas near the border with Russia's Rostov region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine recently released footage showing its forces maintaining fire control over the occupied land corridor connecting Crimea and Donetsk.