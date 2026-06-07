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James Rodríguez Responds to Photo Snub Claims at World Cup Send-Off
(MENAFN) Colombian national team captain James Rodríguez has reacted to public criticism following accusations that he ignored a request for a photo from the daughter of Colombia’s president during a ceremonial send-off for the team ahead of the World Cup, according to reports.
The incident took place during an official farewell event for the national squad at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, where the team was seen off before departing for the FIFA World Cup.
The controversy began after claims circulated online suggesting that Rodríguez did not respond when Antonella Petro, the 17-year-old daughter of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, allegedly asked to take a photo with him during the event.
At the ceremony, the president and his daughter attended alongside national team members and participated in presenting gifts to players. However, video clips shared widely on social media sparked debate, with some users accusing the football star of deliberately ignoring the request, while others argued that the footage lacked full context and was being misinterpreted.
As the discussion intensified online, Antonella Petro later shared a video message on social platforms calling for public support for the national team and pushing back against criticism directed at Rodríguez.
She also expressed admiration for the midfielder, describing him as a childhood role model and recalling his iconic volley against Uruguay during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
The incident took place during an official farewell event for the national squad at El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, where the team was seen off before departing for the FIFA World Cup.
The controversy began after claims circulated online suggesting that Rodríguez did not respond when Antonella Petro, the 17-year-old daughter of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, allegedly asked to take a photo with him during the event.
At the ceremony, the president and his daughter attended alongside national team members and participated in presenting gifts to players. However, video clips shared widely on social media sparked debate, with some users accusing the football star of deliberately ignoring the request, while others argued that the footage lacked full context and was being misinterpreted.
As the discussion intensified online, Antonella Petro later shared a video message on social platforms calling for public support for the national team and pushing back against criticism directed at Rodríguez.
She also expressed admiration for the midfielder, describing him as a childhood role model and recalling his iconic volley against Uruguay during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
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