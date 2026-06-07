EAM Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Counterpart Sugiono, Discusses Comprehensive Strategic Ties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Indonesian counterpart, Sugiono, co-chaired the 8th Indonesia–India Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, discussing key priorities under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Sugiono stated that he looked forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Indonesia.

"Delighted to co-chair the 8th Indonesia–India Joint Commission Meeting with Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India in New Delhi (7/6). We discussed key priorities under the Indonesia–India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, from trade and maritime security to digital connectivity, infrastructure, health and people-to-people ties," Indonesia's Minister of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

"Looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Jakarta. The visit will be an important opportunity to further deepen our cooperation and deliver tangible benefits for our peoples," he added.

EAM Jaishankar also took to X and said, "A pleasure to co-chair the 8th India - Indonesia Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Sugiono. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has witnessed a strong growth in recent years."

"Held substantive discussions on our political, defence & security, maritime & shipping, trade, fintech, health, pharmaceuticals, fertiliser, critical mineral as well as tourism, education and cultural cooperation," he said.

The EAM said that they also discussed the regional developments, advancing multilateral coordination between the two nations and deepening India-ASEAN ties.

Earlier in the day, Sugiono arrived in New Delhi for the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting.

A Joint Commission Mechanism (JCM) was established at the level of the Foreign Ministers following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in January 2001.

Earlier on May 14, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Delhi. During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed progress on the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and ASEAN cooperation.

In January 2025, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived in New Delhi for a State Visit, during which he also attended the 76th Republic Day celebrations in India as the Chief Guest. This coincided with the 75th Anniversary of India-Indonesia Diplomatic Relations.

Both nations elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jakarta. Both countries also welcomed the adoption of the 'Shared Vision on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific between India and Indonesia', which has led to further deepening of the bilateral relations in the defence sector.