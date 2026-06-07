Chandigarh Cop In CBI Net For Demanding Rs 50,000 From Vehicle Owner

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 7 (IANS) The CBI arrested a Chandigarh Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the owner of a vehicle involved in a road accident, an official said on Sunday.

Hitesh Kumar, posted as an ASI at Police Station Sector-39, Chandigarh, was arrested on Saturday after receiving a complaint, the CBI said.

The CBI registered a case against the ASI on Saturday after the complainant alleged that the accused ASI demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him to release his vehicle confiscated after a road accident.

The complainant said that ASI Hitesh Kumar promised that if he paid the bribe, the police would not register a criminal case against him in connection with a road accident.

After negotiations, the ASI agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant, said a CBI statement.

The federal probe agency laid a trap on June 6 and caught the accused ASI red-handed while accepting illegal gratification of Rs 40,000 from the complainant.

The CBI conducted searches at the premises of the arrested ASI to check if his assets were disproportionate to known sources of income.

In a separate case, a Railway clerk posted at Kalka Railway Station was booked by the CBI for demanding a bribe of Rs 14,000 from the family of a retired employee who was seeking the release of his allowance amounting to Rs 74,000.

Rajneesh was arrested after Himanshu Singh, son of retired Railway employee Sunder, approached the CBI.

The complaint was verified by the CBI, ACB, Chandigarh, on June 1, which substantiated the allegations against Rajneesh.

The recorded conversation held during verification of the complaint revealed that Rajneesh demanded illegal gratification of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for getting the TLA arrears of Sunder released and further refused to reduce the said bribe amount, said the CBI.