Mamata Heads To INDIA Bloc Meet Amid Rifts DMK Boycotts Post-Poll

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday left for Delhi to take part in the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8. TMC leaders Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee were also present at the Kolkata airport. This is the first meeting of the INDIA bloc after the Trinamool Congress lost the West Bengal assembly polls.

The meeting is crucial for the opposition grouping not only due to the challenge posed by the growing political dominance of BJP but also due to the differences within. DMK, which has been a staunch pillar of the INDIA Bloc, has decided not to participate in the meeting over "betrayal" by Congress in Tamil Nadu which decided to back the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after the elections. Congress contested the polls as part of the DMK-led alliance and won five seats.

Internal strife plagues opposition bloc

After the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress has also faced internal dissent. The CPI(M) has conveyed its concern to Congress over the "systematic campaign" against its leadership during the Keralam assembly polls but the party has decided that John Brittas, MP, will attend the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled to take place on Monday.

CPI(M) writes to Kharge over 'systematic campaign'

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge seeking clarification over allegations made by Congress leaders during the Keralam Assembly elections against the party and its leadership. In the letter, Baby said he had been informed by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal about the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for June 8 and raised concerns over what he described as a "systematic campaign" by the Congress leadership in Keralam that alleged that the CPI(M) and the BJP had struck a deal.

He stated that Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Kharge himself, had repeatedly alleged during the election campaign that senior CPI(M) leader and then Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reached an understanding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have been informed by KC Venugopal about the meeting of the INDIA bloc parties to be held on June 8, 2026. In this connection, I would like to cite a recent political development during the assembly elections. There was a systematic campaign by the Congress leadership during the Keralam Assembly elections, that the CPI(M) and the BJP have struck a deal," MA Baby said.

"Further, it was alleged that the CPI(M)'s senior leader, Member of the Polit Bureau and then Chief Minister, Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan, had also struck a deal with Modi. The question was posed 'Otherwise, why is it that he has not been interrogated or arrested by the Enforcement Directorate'?These were not stray remarks made in the heat of an election campaign, but was the centerpiece of your political campaign. Every national leader, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and yourself, made such allegations repeatedly," he added.

The CPI(M) leader said the INDIA bloc was created as a broad platform to politically fight the BJP and parties with differing ideologies had come together for that purpose. (ANI)

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