Brazil's Nomad Visa Gets Tougher For Freelancers The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Brazil · Expat Living

The bar held. Brazil's digital nomad visa (VITEM XIV) still asks for about US$1,500 a month in income, or US$18,000 in savings. The squeeze. Consulates now want freelancers to show 6-month-plus contracts and proof of a registered foreign business. Fee up. Consular issuance has risen to around 120 euros (about US$130). The card. After arrival you register with the Federal Police within 90 days for the CRNM card, about R$205 (US$40). Tax tripwire. Spend 183 days in any 12 months and you become a Brazilian tax resident on worldwide income.

Key Facts

The headline number has not moved, but the fine print has. The Brazil nomad visa still asks for about US$1,500 a month - yet freelancers are now finding the paperwork much harder than salaried applicants.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about living in Brazil? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → What changed for freelancers

Recent guidance from Brazilian immigration practices flags a clear shift in how consulates read freelance applications. Where a salaried worker shows one employment letter, freelancers are now asked for contracts spanning six months or more and proof that their business is formally registered abroad.

The goal is to weed out thin, gig-by-gig income. A single client or a stack of one-off invoices reads as a red flag; a steady book of documented work reads as approvable.

The income bar did not move - the paperwork did

The financial threshold is unchanged: about US$1,500 a month in income, or US$18,000 in savings, under the VITEM XIV resolution. What rose is the cost and the evidence.

Consular issuance now runs around 120 euros (about US$130), and applicants should budget for certified translations and apostilles on top. The visa still grants one year, renewable for a second.

Salaried versus freelancer: who sails, who sweats

If you have a remote employment contract with regular deposits, this is still one of the region's smoother visas. Your letter, payslips and bank statements line up, and approval is routine.

Freelancers should prepare a defensive file: long-term client contracts, a registered company abroad, invoices that match steady bank inflows, and a clear written explanation of the work. The more your income looks like a salary, the easier the path.

The tax tripwire most people miss

Residency and tax residency are different things, and the second one surprises people. Spend 183 days inside any 12-month window and Brazil treats you as a tax resident on your worldwide income.

That can matter more than the visa fee. Map your days before you commit, and take professional advice if your income is global, because the day count - not the visa - is what triggers the tax bill.

Frequently Asked Questions Did Brazil raise the nomad-visa income requirement?

No. It still asks for about US$1,500 a month in income or US$18,000 in savings.

What changed is tougher evidence for freelancers and a higher consular fee, not the threshold.

What do freelancers need now?

Consulates increasingly want contracts spanning six months or more and proof of a registered foreign business, plus invoices that match steady bank deposits. Salaried remote workers face lighter scrutiny.

How much does the visa cost?

Consular issuance is around 120 euros (about US$130), before translations and apostilles. After arrival, the CRNM resident card costs about R$205 (US$40) and must be filed with the Federal Police within 90 days.

When do I become a tax resident in Brazil?

After 183 days of presence within any 12-month period, Brazil considers you a tax resident on worldwide income. Track your days carefully and get advice if your income is international.

Are the viral '2026 rule changes' real?

Mostly not. Immigration lawyers warn that dramatic '2026 nomad rule' posts are largely invented; the real changes are the freelancer evidence rules and the fee, both confirmable through official channels.

Brazil's digital nomad visa: what's real, what's myth Living in São Paulo: the 2026 expat guide Living in Florianópolis: the 2026 expat guide

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