German Lawmaker Warns Afghan Migrant Deportation Deals Could Undermine Europe's Credibility

German Member of the European Parliament Hannah Neumann has warned that any effort by the European Union to compromise its foreign policy principles in pursuit of agreements on returning Afghan migrants could damage both Europe's credibility and security.

Speaking to Euractiv, Neumann said that if the EU sacrifices its values to secure deportation arrangements with the Taliban, it risks undermining its standing as a defender of human rights and democratic norms.

She described the prospect of Taliban representatives being welcomed in Brussels as particularly troubling while millions of Afghan girls remain barred from secondary education and higher studies under Taliban rule.

Neumann warned that the consequences of such a move would extend beyond Afghanistan, arguing that authoritarian governments elsewhere could interpret European engagement as a sign that pressure and leverage can force concessions from the bloc.

Her comments come as the European Union considers hosting a Taliban delegation for technical-level discussions. EU officials have stressed that any contacts would not amount to formal recognition of the Taliban government, but the prospect has drawn criticism from rights advocates and some European lawmakers.

The debate is unfolding as European governments face growing pressure over migration management. Several EU member states have sought ways to increase returns of rejected asylum seekers, while policymakers continue discussing the possibility of establishing migration processing or return hubs in third countries outside the bloc.

The issue also comes amid mounting concerns over the future of millions of Afghan refugees in neighbouring countries. Iran and Pakistan have intensified efforts to deport or pressure undocumented Afghans to leave, prompting warnings from the United Nations and humanitarian organizations that large-scale returns could deepen Afghanistan's already severe humanitarian crisis.

According to international aid agencies, Afghanistan remains one of the world's largest humanitarian emergencies, with widespread poverty, food insecurity and limited economic opportunities. Human rights groups have argued that forced returns should not take place without adequate protection guarantees, particularly for women, girls, journalists, former government employees and other vulnerable groups.

The European Union has repeatedly stated that its policy toward the Taliban is based on conditional engagement and that no formal recognition will be granted unless significant progress is made on human rights, governance and counterterrorism commitments.