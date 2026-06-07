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Riyadh Air Takes Delivery Of Its First Two 787 Dreamliners
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Saudi Arabian startup carrier Riyadh Air has received its first two Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, a significant milestone as the airline gears up to launch commercial service.
The deliveries support Saudi Arabia's broader aviation strategy, which targets 150 million visitors and 330 million annual passengers by 2030. Riyadh Air plans to serve more than 100 destinations by 2030, with early 787 flights scheduled to London, Cairo, and Jeddah.
Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas called the arrival a historic moment for the carrier and for Saudi aviation, saying the airline is opening a new gateway to the world from the heart of the Kingdom.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope said the 787 Dreamliner offers Riyadh Air unmatched efficiency and route flexibility, along with an interior designed to deliver a premium travel experience.
The airline's fleet plan includes up to 72 787 Dreamliners, which will serve both regional and long-haul markets spanning Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America.
The 787 Dreamliner is Boeing's wide-body, twin-aisle commercial airliner, widely recognized for its fuel efficiency, achieved primarily through the extensive use of lightweight composite materials. It first entered commercial service in 2011.
The deliveries support Saudi Arabia's broader aviation strategy, which targets 150 million visitors and 330 million annual passengers by 2030. Riyadh Air plans to serve more than 100 destinations by 2030, with early 787 flights scheduled to London, Cairo, and Jeddah.
Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas called the arrival a historic moment for the carrier and for Saudi aviation, saying the airline is opening a new gateway to the world from the heart of the Kingdom.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope said the 787 Dreamliner offers Riyadh Air unmatched efficiency and route flexibility, along with an interior designed to deliver a premium travel experience.
The airline's fleet plan includes up to 72 787 Dreamliners, which will serve both regional and long-haul markets spanning Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America.
The 787 Dreamliner is Boeing's wide-body, twin-aisle commercial airliner, widely recognized for its fuel efficiency, achieved primarily through the extensive use of lightweight composite materials. It first entered commercial service in 2011.
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