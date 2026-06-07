No Safe Haven For Smugglers, Terror Financiers: LG Sinha

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reaffirmed the administration's resolve to eradicate drug abuse and narco-terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that there would be no safe haven for drug smugglers, peddlers or terror financiers operating in the Union Territory.

Addressing a public rally in Kishtwar after leading a padyatra under the ongoing Drug-Free J&K Campaign, the Lieutenant Governor said security agencies were systematically dismantling drug trafficking networks and pursuing narco-terrorists across the region.

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“We are breaking the chain of the drug trade at every single link. Whether it's cross-border smugglers, peddlers or the terror financiers, there is no safe haven. Our agencies are hunting down every narco-terrorist and permanently dismantling their networks,” Sinha said.

The campaign, launched to raise awareness against substance abuse and mobilise public participation in combating the drug menace, has now covered 19 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor said the movement had brought together people from all walks of life over the past nearly two months.

“Our goal is to foster a grassroots resistance against drug abuse and end narco-terrorism,” he said, adding that citizens across the Union Territory had shared the pain of affected families and encouraged young people to stay away from drugs.

Stressing that the administration's campaign extends beyond awareness drives, Sinha said stern action would continue against those involved in drug trafficking and narco-terror activities.

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“For 56 days I have pursued a single mission of eliminating every drug smuggler and narco-terrorist from this land. Narco-terrorists and drug smugglers, whether in Pulwama or Ramban, Kulgam or Kishtwar, must understand that there will be no mercy for those who ruin the future of our young generation,” he said.

Referring to the Centre's policy against narco-terrorism, the Lieutenant Governor said there would be no leniency towards individuals who profit from drug abuse and destruction.

“We are ensuring that drug addicts who seek a path to recovery are provided all possible assistance and brought back to the mainstream with compassion and dignity. But compassion cannot be wasted on narco-terrorists who profit from others' ruin,” he said.

Sinha described the 100-day Drug-Free J&K Campaign as the beginning of a much larger effort and said eliminating the menace of drugs would require sustained action over several years.

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“It is a war of years, not a battle of weeks. Victory demands a unified, round-the-clock commitment. By mobilising a whole-of-society approach, we will ensure that J&K's soil is completely cleared of drug smugglers and drug peddlers,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the administration was working to embed anti-drug awareness at the community level by equipping local residents to identify early warning signs of addiction and intervene before lives are affected.

He also highlighted the role of teachers, Panchayat Mahila Samitis, religious leaders and civil society organisations in strengthening the campaign and safeguarding the future of the younger generation.

“Our teachers, Panchayat Mahila Samitis, religious leaders and civil society groups are the torchbearers of this movement, standing united to ensure the shadow of addiction never finds a foothold in Kishtwar and across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Calling it a defining moment in the fight against narcotics, Sinha said people across Jammu and Kashmir had sent a clear message that narco-terrorists and drug traffickers would not be allowed to undermine the future of the region's youth.

“The people have spoken with one voice that narco-terrorists must be driven from this land,” he added.