Voting Begins In Armenia's Parliamentary Elections

MENAFN - AzerNews) Voting has officially started in Armenia's parliamentary elections, with polling stations opening at 8:00 a.m. local time across the country,reports.

Voting will continue until 8:00 p.m., after which ballot counting procedures will begin.

According to data provided by the Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, a total of 2,489,031 citizens are eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections.

A total of 2,005 polling stations have been established across Armenia for the vote.

Seventy-one media outlets have been accredited to cover the elections, along with 13 local and eight international observation missions.

Eighteen political forces, including 16 parties and two alliances, have been registered to participate in the elections.

The participating political forces, listed according to their ballot numbers, are:

1. Reformists Party

2.“I Am Against Everyone” Democratic Party

3. Strong Armenia Alliance

4. Meritocratic Party of Armenia

5. New Force Reformist Party

6. Wings of Unity Party

7. Prosperous Armenia Party

8. National Democratic Pole Pan-Armenian Party

9. Kochari National Revival and National Awakening Party

10. Armenian National Congress Party

11. Republic Party

12. Christian Democratic Party

14. Democratic Consolidation Party

15. Democracy Law and Discipline Party

16. Civil Contract Party

17. Armenia Alliance

18. Defenders of Democracy for the Republic Alliance Party

19. Bright Armenia Party

The Alliance Party had also been registered to participate in the elections and had been assigned ballot number 13. However, the party later applied to the Central Electoral Commission to cancel its registration, and the commission approved the request.