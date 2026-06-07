USF Strike Engineering Regiment Building“Surovikin Line” In Occupied Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces reported this on Facebook.

“In the Donetsk region, operators from the 9th 'Kairos' Battalion of the 414th 'Madyar's Birds' Brigade, the 1st Separate Center, the 412th“Nemesis” Brigade, and the 413th 'Raid' Regiment struck a temporary deployment site of the 90th Separate Engineer-Sapper Regiment of the Russian Federation's 51st Army near the village of Pionerske," the statement reads.

The Unmanned Systems Forces noted that this enemy unit was involved in laying mines and establishing the so-called“Surovikin Line” in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia sectors, carried out engineering and sapper tasks in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, and trained engineering and technical specialists.

In the Donetsk region, operators from the 20th K-2 Brigade struck a Russian truck depot. Operators from Squad“13” of the 414th SBS Brigade“Madyar's Birds” struck enemy logistics facilities. Operators of the 20th K-2 Brigade struck a gas storage facility used to supply the Russian army.

The operations were conducted in coordination with the USF Group's Deep Strike Center.

Ukrainian forces hit five Russian cargo vessels overnight

The USF emphasized that striking temporary deployment sites, logistics facilities, transport, and resource infrastructure reduces the enemy's ability to maneuver, supply units, and sustain the intensity of combat operations. Accountability for war crimes and participation in the aggression against Ukraine is inevitable.

“We will find everyone,” said Robert“Madyar” Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces struck oil facilities in Lomonosov, Leningrad region.