Russia Attacks Two Maritime Search And Rescue Service Boats, Casualties Reported
“The enemy struck two boats of the Maritime Search and Rescue Service that were carrying out a humanitarian mission within the Ukrainian maritime corridor. Unfortunately, there are casualties. Evacuation by boats of the Ukrainian Navy is underway,” the message reads.
According to Kuleba, small coastal search and rescue vessels enjoy special protection under international humanitarian law. In particular, Article 27 of the Second Geneva Convention of 1949 explicitly provides for the protection of vessels used by a state or officially recognized rescue organizations exclusively for search and rescue operations and to assist people at sea.Read also: Kherson district loses power after Russian strikes on critical infrastructur
“This attack is yet another proof of Russia's deliberate disregard for the norms of international law and poses a direct threat to the safe operation of humanitarian maritime corridors in the Black Sea,” Kuleba emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian drones attacked three foreign merchant ships in the Black Sea on the night of May 29.
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