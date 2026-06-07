MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform,“ATESH” reported this on Telegram.

This is a rare piece of equipment that has been discontinued.

The EDK-300/5 crane is designed for complex emergency repair work on the railway and is capable of lifting loads weighing up to 300 tons. Only a few such cranes remain in the Russian railway's fleet-each loss critically complicates the restoration of damaged infrastructure and the cleanup of accidents at key junctions.

Partisans damage communication towers with EW modules in Moscow region

Replacing the destroyed crane will require significant time and resources. While Russia searches for a replacement, the railway hub and logistics in the region are operating with limited recovery capacity.

As reported by Ukrinform, partisans obtained classified data on the vulnerabilities of the Russians' main reconnaissance dr ones.

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