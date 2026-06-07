Unmanned Aerial Systems Strike 26 Russian Targets In Occupied Territories, Bryansk Region Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Robert“Madyar” Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned aerial systems, reported this on Facebook.

“The night of June 7 deep behind enemy lines was intense; a total of 26 targets were struck in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Crimea and the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. An air defense system was destroyed, three locomotives and two fuel-laden railcars were damaged, four power substations were hit, six telecommunications towers were knocked down, and some military cargo intended for the front lines via land routes from the rear did not reach its destination,” Brovdi noted.

Russianattack on Zaporizhzhia suburb kills minibus driver

As reported by Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the temporary deployment site of the 90th Separate Engineer-Sapper Regiment of the Russian Federation's 51st Army, which was setting up and mining the so-called“Surovikin Line.”