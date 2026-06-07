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Invaders Attack Chernihiv Region With Drones Since Evening Woman Injured, Damage Reported

Invaders Attack Chernihiv Region With Drones Since Evening Woman Injured, Damage Reported


2026-06-07 06:11:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Last night and this morning, the Russians attacked Koryukivka. A 'Gerbera' missile struck a gas station. There is damage. An elderly woman was injured. She was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. A tractor caught fire as a result of the morning attack. Gas stations in Snovsk and Horodnia were also struck,” Chaus wrote.

Read also: Russian strikes injure eight civilians in Chernihiv over past 24 hours

He added that the Pryluky district was hit by“Geran” attacks overnight. In one village, an agricultural company was struck. Administrative and utility buildings were damaged. In another village, an administrative and utility building was damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, eight civilians were injured in Chernihiv over the past day due to Russian strikes.

Photo: Vyacheslav Chaus / Telegram

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