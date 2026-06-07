Russian Drone Attack Damages Infrastructure In Odesa Region, One Person Injured
“Last night, the enemy once again carried out a large-scale attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region using strike drones. In Odesa, an unoccupied building caught fire as a result of the attack. Unfortunately, a 41-year-old man sustained shrapnel injuries. His condition is satisfactory. In Chornomorsk, residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and a structure located on the grounds of a church were damaged,” the statement said.Read also: Drone attack damages residential buildings, critical infrastructure in Odesa region
Damage to residential buildings was also recorded within the Chornomorsk community. Two trucks were damaged as well. Fortunately, no injuries were reported there.
“Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attack are ongoing, and information regarding casualties and damage is being clarified,” the regional administration added.
As reported by Ukrinform, eight road workers were injured after Russian forces struck a logistics facility in the Odesa region.
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