Ukraine Informing International Partners About Russian Strike On Nuclear Waste Storage Facility Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this in a Facebook post.

“Today, the Russians again struck the special territory around the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. A Shahed hit one of the buildings of the Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility. An extremely critical infrastructure facility – and an extremely vile Russian strike. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy, and all our services are already working to ensure that each of our partners knows what has happened,” Zelensky said.

The President stressed that there were no readings exceeding normal background radiation levels and that Ukrainian emergency responders had quickly extinguished the fire at the facility after the strike. At the same time, he called on the international community to take concrete new steps that would force the aggressor to face the consequences of what he described as its terrorist war.

Zelensky also noted that civilian facilities in 13 regions of Ukraine came under attack overnight. Overall, during the past week, Russia launched 88 missiles, more than 3,250 attack drones, and approximately 1,800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.

IAEA concerned after attack near Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant threatens ZNPP power supply

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone strike on the night of June 7 partially destroyed the container reception building at the Centralized Spent Nuclear Fuel Storage Facility. No spent nuclear fuel was stored in the damaged building.

The Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council also released photographs showing damage at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant caused by the Russian strike on June 7.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine