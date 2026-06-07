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Snap Parliamentary Elections Being Held In Armenia


2026-06-07 06:11:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Snap parliamentary elections are being held in Armenia today, following which a new composition of the National Assembly will be formed, Trend reports.

18 political forces are competing for seats in parliament - 16 parties and two electoral alliances. The elections are being conducted under a proportional representation system, meaning that voting is carried out exclusively through party lists. Under Armenian law, the parliament must consist of at least 101 deputies.

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Trend News Agency

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