Snap Parliamentary Elections Being Held In Armenia

18 political forces are competing for seats in parliament - 16 parties and two electoral alliances. The elections are being conducted under a proportional representation system, meaning that voting is carried out exclusively through party lists. Under Armenian law, the parliament must consist of at least 101 deputies.

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