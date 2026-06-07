How E-Pharmacies Are Improving Healthcare Accessibility

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 6, 2026 6:23 am - E-pharmacies like Medehub are bridging healthcare gaps by providing affordable specialty medicines, improving availability in underserved regions, and supporting patients with reliable digital access to treatment.

As traditional medical retail continues struggling with supply chain gaps and uneven distribution, platforms like Medehub are slowly changing how life-saving medicines reach people living far from India's big cities. Especially in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, where access to specialty drugs still feels uncertain and exhausting at times.

For years, healthcare in India depended heavily on geographical zones. If someone lived in a metro city, getting oncology or nephrology medicines was usually manageable. A short drive. A known supplier. Maybe even multiple pharmacies nearby. But in smaller towns, things looked very different. Patients often travelled hundreds of kilometers just to find a single prescribed medicine. Sometimes, they still returned empty-handed.

That gap created panic. And honestly, unnecessary suffering, too.

Now, the rise of e-pharmacies is reshaping that reality bit by bit. Not overnight. But steadily. Medehub, in particular, has moved beyond the typical“online medicine delivery” model and focused on something more serious, the availability of super-specialty medicines in underserved regions where local pharmacies rarely stock high-value critical care drugs.

India's pharmaceutical retail market remains extremely fragmented even today. There are lakhs of independent chemists operating separately, and because of this, supply chains frequently break down. Chronic patients suffer the most from it. One unavailable cancer drug or kidney medication can disrupt an entire treatment cycle. That's the scary part.

Digital medicine platforms simplify this mess by acting like centralized bridges between distributors, manufacturers, and patients. Instead of medicines moving through layer after layer of middle networks, platforms like Medehub simplifies the process directly.

The impact becomes even more visible in the super-specialty category. Oncology, hematology, nephrology, rare therapies. These are not medicines people casually buy over a counter. Availability matters deeply here. One delay can affect treatment outcomes badly.

Then comes the cost issue. Maybe the biggest issue of all.

In India, healthcare decisions are often dictated by affordability rather than medical urgency. Families dealing with dialysis, cancer care, or lifelong diabetes treatment know this reality too well. Medicines become monthly financial burdens that never really stop. And yet patients cannot simply“skip” them.

Medehub tries to reduce that pressure by sourcing medicines directly from manufacturers and major distributors, removing several intermediary layers that usually increase pricing. Because of this, many critical care medicines become available at significantly lower rates, sometimes up to 70% below MRP. For middle-income families, that difference is not small. It changes whether treatment continues or gets interrupted midway.

“We saw families break under the pressure of finding and paying for treatment,” says Debajit Nath, the founder behind Medehub's vision.

There's another concern people still carry about online pharmacies, though. Fake medicines, the concern is valid.

What also makes these platforms feel slightly more human is the support layer behind them. Sometimes, a prescribed brand may not be available immediately. In such situations, patients are guided toward verified alternatives instead of being left confused or stranded. Small things, maybe. But during medical emergencies, that kind of assistance becomes important.

India's healthcare ecosystem is becoming increasingly digital now, especially with broader initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission pushing nationwide health infrastructure modernization.

For Medehub, the focus still remains on the“last mile” problem. Reaching patients who were historically ignored because servicing smaller towns wasn't considered profitable or efficient enough.