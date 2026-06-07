Qatar Press Centre Expands Exclusive Benefits, Discounts For Members

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Press Centre (QPC) continues to strengthen its role as a comprehensive support platform for journalists and media professionals by offering an extensive range of exclusive benefits and discounts to its members and their families across multiple sectors in Qatar.

As part of its vision to build an integrated media environment that combines professional development with social support, the Centre has positioned membership as a comprehensive system that provides both professional advantages and practical lifestyle benefits.

The initiative reflects QPC's commitment to supporting media practitioners while enhancing their connection to the national journalism community and strengthening their professional and social presence.

Through the membership card, journalists and media professionals gain access to a broad portfolio of special offers and preferential rates covering hotels and resorts, restaurants and cafés, medical centres, wellness and spa facilities, sports clubs, fitness centres, entertainment venues, shopping outlets, perfumes, jewellery, watches, personal care services, and automotive services.

In addition to lifestyle benefits, members also enjoy discounted access to specialized training and media development programmes organised by the Centre.

These workshops and courses are designed to enhance modern journalistic skills in line with the latest professional standards, with members receiving reduced registration fees compared to the general public.

The Qatar Press Centre has significantly expanded its membership benefits in the hospitality sector through agreements with 44 hotels and resorts across the country.

These partnerships provide members and their families with preferential accommodation rates, special dining offers, and access to premium hospitality services.

The network includes some of Qatar's most prominent hospitality destinations.

The offers vary across participating hotels and resorts, providing members with attractive room and suite rates, discounts on hospitality services, dining outlets, and spa facilities.

Many packages include complimentary breakfast, free Internet access, and access to hotel amenities such as swimming pools, health clubs, fitness centres, and private beaches where available.

Members can also benefit from discounts on food and beverage services, spa treatments, laundry services, and room service, with reductions reaching 20 to 25 percent at several participating properties. Some establishments additionally offer complimentary parking, airport transportation services, long-stay packages, and seasonal promotional rates.

The Qatar Press Centre's membership program reflects a broader commitment to supporting the media community beyond professional activities. By combining career development opportunities with practical lifestyle benefits, the Centre seeks to enhance the overall well-being of journalists and media professionals while fostering a stronger sense of belonging within Qatar's media sector.