Secretary-General Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets UAE Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, met with Ambassador of the sisterly State of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar HE Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi.

During the meeting, they reviewed the relations of cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.