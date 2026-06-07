Development of RIALTO 65, an Image Sensor Block that Expands the Digital Cinema Camera ‘VENICE 2’ to 65mm Format

(MENAFN- Atteline) DUBAI, UAE – [June 4, 2026] Sony is expanding its long-term commitment to the cinema industry with the development of RIALTO 65, a new 65mm format[1] capable image sensor block for the VENICE 2, targeting release in the first half of 2027. Designed to extend the capabilities of the VENICE 2 platform, the new sensor reinforces Sony’s focus on supporting cinematographers with flexible, future-ready tools.



When paired with existing VENICE 2 camera bodies, RIALTO 65 effectively transforms the system into a 65mm format[1] digital cinema platform, preserving compatibility with the current VENICE 2 ecosystem. The new sensor block can be mounted to the VENICE 2 camera body directly or separate from the body via a cable similar to the VENICE Extension System, enabling greater mobility and versatile shooting configurations. This modular approach allows creators to adapt quickly to demanding production environments without compromising image quality.



The new image sensor capable of 65mm format[1] has approximately 2.2 times the light-receiving area of a full-frame image sensor, delivering an exceptionally shallow depth of field and a heightened sense of scale. It enables cinematographers to capture both intimate character detail and expansive spatial depth, enhancing visual storytelling with a more immersive and epic presence that only large-format imaging can provide. The new sensor will also be one of the industry’s largest[2] with a diagonal size of approximately 64.60 mm (width 53.75 mm, height 35.83 mm) and a 3:2 aspect ratio. In addition to 9.6K 3:2 open gate recording, the new sensor supports recording in multiple readout modes to ensure compatibility with various 65mm format[1] lenses including some with more narrow image circles.



In the production of works intended for large screens, cinematographers have high expectations for exceptional visual expressions that draw audiences into the story. This development underscores Sony’s ongoing investment in the cinema industry and its commitment to delivering tools that expand creative possibilities for filmmakers worldwide. The under development RIALTO 65 is scheduled to be exhibited at the Cine Gear Expo, which will be held in Los Angeles, California starting Friday, June 5, 2026.



Notes:



[1] The 65mm format refers to the class of imaging area derived from the 65mm film format used in cinema. It does not indicate the actual sensor size.



[2] As an image sensor equipped in commercially available cinema cameras. As of the announcement in June 2026.



* Product name, specifications and exhibition details are subject to change without notice.



* “Sony” and product names, service names, and logos used in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates. Other product names, service names, company names, or logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.





About Sony Middle East and Africa:



Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.



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About Sony Corporation



Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to “create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:



*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.





Aishwarya Anand

Ruder Finn Atteline



Darshini Makadia

Ruder Finn Atteline



Ria Tharakan

Sony Middle East and Africa

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