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Weinstein Dissects Talent Edge And Common Failure Modes At Sohn New York 2026

Weinstein Dissects Talent Edge And Common Failure Modes At Sohn New York 2026


2026-06-07 05:51:39
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Ilana D. Weinstein, founder of The IDW Group, laid out a framework for evaluating investment talent at the 2026 Sohn New York Conference on May 12. She led a 15-minute conversation with Jawad Mian, founder of Stray Reflections, titled“Finding Alpha in People” at 4:10 PM. Weinstein opened with a blunt pitch:“Talent is the only thing with durability. Ideas come and go.” Her assessment drew on two decades placing senior portfolio managers and C-suite executives at hedge funds managing over $500 billion combined.

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    What Weinstein looks for beyond the P&L Five failure modes and the wrong growth mindset Incentives and short-term optimization The human edge against AI One-liners and what still surprises

She walked through three indicators of special people, five failure modes that derail careers, and where human judgment still matters against AI-driven analysis. The session closed with rapid-fire one-liners on what the business rewards and what it punishes. Weinstein answered every question directly, with zero marketing language and several extended quotes that ran well past a minute.

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