Weinstein Dissects Talent Edge And Common Failure Modes At Sohn New York 2026

She walked through three indicators of special people, five failure modes that derail careers, and where human judgment still matters against AI-driven analysis. The session closed with rapid-fire one-liners on what the business rewards and what it punishes. Weinstein answered every question directly, with zero marketing language and several extended quotes that ran well past a minute.

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