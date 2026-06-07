Lee And Silbert Spar Over Crypto's Next Act At Sohn New York 2026

The conversation came weeks after a violent October 10 liquidation cascade that, in Silbert's telling, exposed how fragile parts of the market remain. Both agreed on one point: U.S. regulatory clarity is the gating factor for the next wave of institutional capital.

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