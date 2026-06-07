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Lee And Silbert Spar Over Crypto's Next Act At Sohn New York 2026
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Tom Lee of Bitmine and Fundstrat sat down with Barry Silbert, founder of Digital Currency Group, for the crypto lunch session at the 2026 Sohn New York Conference on May 12. Frank Chaparro of GSR moderated. The two veterans of the digital-asset cycle split predictably: Lee argued the market is on the cusp of a new leg higher, while Silbert took the structural, infrastructure-first view and warned that the plumbing still is not built for institutions.
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- Lee makes the bull case Silbert pushes back on the plumbing What October 10 revealed
The conversation came weeks after a violent October 10 liquidation cascade that, in Silbert's telling, exposed how fragile parts of the market remain. Both agreed on one point: U.S. regulatory clarity is the gating factor for the next wave of institutional capital.
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