Private Markets Firms Face SPV Execution Pressure As LP Demands Rise 3.5X In Five Years
CSC surveyed 410 senior private markets practitioners globally across private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Key findings include:
86% report increased LP requests for tailored SPV arrangements over the past 12 months
76% cite enhanced transparency and reporting as the top LP priority
82% report increased demand for single-asset SPVs, with faster execution cited as the leading driver
The findings suggest LPs are increasingly viewing SPVs not simply as structuring tools, but as mechanisms...
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