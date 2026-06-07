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Private Markets Firms Face SPV Execution Pressure As LP Demands Rise 3.5X In Five Years

Private Markets Firms Face SPV Execution Pressure As LP Demands Rise 3.5X In Five Years


2026-06-07 05:51:32
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) An overwhelming majority (86%) of private markets practitioners say LP demand for tailored SPVs has risen in the past year, as investors push for more targeted exposure, transparency and control, according to the latest research by CSC, the leading provider of global business administration and compliance solutions.

CSC surveyed 410 senior private markets practitioners globally across private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Key findings include:

86% report increased LP requests for tailored SPV arrangements over the past 12 months

76% cite enhanced transparency and reporting as the top LP priority

82% report increased demand for single-asset SPVs, with faster execution cited as the leading driver

The findings suggest LPs are increasingly viewing SPVs not simply as structuring tools, but as mechanisms...

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