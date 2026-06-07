Neha Harsora Opens Up On Challenges Of Daily Soaps, Calls Them Taxing And Exhausting

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) TV actress Neha Harsora has opened up about the challenges of working in daily soaps.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she described the demanding routine as both taxing and exhausting. Neha, however, added that while the work is not easy, it is also part of what makes the experience rewarding and engaging.

The 'Udne Ki Aasha' actress stated,“Daily soaps are definitely not easy. But has easy ever been fun? I don't think so. I won't deny that it can be quite taxing and exhausting. Sometimes we are just learning lines just before the scene, sometimes we are switching between emotions within a very short time, and the schedules are such that you are more on the set than you are at home, but being an actor was never supposed to be easy.”

“I love every moment of every day that I spend on the set, in front of the camera. I love spending time learning lines and delivering them with the perfect emotion, because acting is not just a job for me, and this whole process is a reminder of why I wanted to be an actor in the first place,” she added.

Neha Harsora also stressed that working on a daily soap makes an actor more alert and adaptable. She said, "In films and web series, actors do get time to prepare. They do workshops, have time to work on their language, and even do research, if required. But in daily soaps, every day comes with a new script, new lines, new emotions, and new drama. It pushes an actor to be more focused and be in the moment to give their best performance.”

Despite the demanding nature of her work, Neha mentioned that it is her viewers and fans who make the journey truly worthwhile.“We all need a little bit of push; we all need motivation, and the kind of love and support that the audience has shown for me, my character-Sailee-and my show is commendable. It's this love that I get to see through social media that makes the day rewarding.”