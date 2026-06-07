Lara Dutta's Wish For Husband Mahesh Bhupathi On 'You Can Eat All The Cake You Like' Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actress Lara Datta wished her husband and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupati on his birthday this Sunday.

The 'Partner' actress shared a vibrant collage of some unseen pictures with her husband on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, along with the following words, "Happy 'you can eat all the cake you like' day husband!!! (sic)", accompanied by love-struck emojis.

Sharing their love saga, Lara and Mahesh first met during a business meeting. However, if the reports are to be believed, the meeting was only an excuse for Bhupathi to meet Lara.

However, at the time, Bhupathi was already married to model Shvetha Jaishankar. Nevertheless, the couple ended up getting amicably divorced in 2009.

After dating for some time, Lara and Mahesh finally got married in a simple ceremony on February 16, 2011, in Mumbai. This was also followed by a Church wedding on February 20, 2011.

Entering the next chapter, the couple embraced parenthood on January 20, 2012, as they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Saira.

In February this year, Lara celebrated 15 years of marital bliss with Bhupathi.

She revealed that their relationship is just like that of fire and air. While she keeps starting flames, her husband loves fanning them out.

"15 years of Fire ( ME) + Air ( HIM) = me starting the flames, him fanning them ferociously... and somehow we haven't burned the house down........ yet!!! We've mastered the art of:

. Annoying each other professionally

. Fighting like it's a sport

. Pretending we're not competitive

. And still choosing each other every day. @mbhupathi," read the post.

On the professional front, Lara will next be seen in "Welcome To The Jungle" made under the direction of Ahmed Khan.

The sequel to the 'Welcome' franchise enjoys an ensemble cast with Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Vrihi Kodvara, along with others.