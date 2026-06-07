Uttarkashi: Massive Search Underway For Woman Missing In Dayara Region

Search For Missing Woman in Uttarkashi

The search and rescue operations are underway in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand to trace a woman reported missing in the Dayara region, according to the district administration.

Officials said search teams from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), the Revenue Department, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for the operation.

All teams are continuously engaged in efforts to locate the missing woman.

The district administration informed that an aerial search operation is also being conducted using a helicopter.

Authorities said search efforts are being carried out from all possible angles, considering the possibility that the woman may be in Dayara Bugyal or nearby areas. Further details are awaited.

Bus Overturns Near Kaudiyala

Meanwhile, a local bus travelling toward Rishikesh overturned near the Kaudiyala area, in Uttarakhand, leading to an immediate emergency response from local authorities and disaster management teams.

Authorities confirmed that the majority of the 39 passengers on board escaped without serious harm, with only eight individuals suffering minor injuries.

Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Management Officer, Brijesh Bhatt, informed ANI that a bus overturned on the road near Kaudiyala. Eight people sustained minor injuries in the accident. Revenue, police, 108 ambulance, and SDRF teams have reached the spot and are carrying out necessary assistance and relief operations.

"The local bus was heading towards Rishikesh and was carrying 39 passengers at the time of the incident. Eight passengers suffered minor injuries, while all others are safe. Preliminary information suggests that the accident may have occurred due to brake failure," the District Disaster Management Officer said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)