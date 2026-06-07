Argentina Beat Honduras 2-0 In World Cup Warm-Up Despite Messi's Absence

Argentina Begin World Cup Prep With Win

Argentina's FIFA World Cup preparations were off to a fine start as they secured a 2-0 win over Honduras at Kyle Field on Sunday morning. It was goals from Lautaro Martinez and Giuliano Simeone which helped Argentina start off their preparations with a bang in a match dominated by the defending champions, even though they struggled to make inroads in a disciplined Honduras defensive line-up early on. Legendary Lionel Messi did not feature in the match due to muscle overload caused by fatigue, as per World Soccer Talk.

With just eight minutes remaining in the first half, the referee gave a penalty to Argentina following a foul, and Martinez faced very little time in converting the spot kick into a goal.

The second half once again saw Argentina dictating the game, with Simeone concluding a fluid sequence of passes from his team with a clinical finish in the 54th minute. There were several other chances to extend this lead, but a lack of proper finishing kept the scoreline at 2-0.

After this win, Argentina will shift their focus to their last pre-WC warm-up match against Iceland at Auburn on June 9. It will be manager Lionel Scaloni's final chance to fine-tune their preparations and line-up before the campaign starts with a match against Algeria on June 16.

Fernandes, Guedes Shine in Portugal's Victory

In another match, stunners from Bruno Fernandes and Goncalo Guedes helped Portugal to a 2-1 win over a resilient Chile in the friendly tie. Roberto Martinez saw Cristiano Ronaldo exit after the break, but the team still managed to adapt well courtesy of some fine midfield and attacking gameplay and transitions.

Chile struggled to get their best rhythm as Portugal followed a proper structure, and the confidence reflected in their game, despite the absence of Cristiano in the second half.

Martinez' managed team's attacking movement became fluid with each passing moment, with Fernandes being a standout. Guedes broke the deadlock with a 58th-minute goal.

In the 75th minute, Francisco Conceicao was replaced by Joao Felix, and the attacking momentum kept going. Bruno's strike in the 75th minute was a match-winning one. Even without Cristiano, Portugal did not look short on match-winners, with Diogo Dalot and Pedro Neto maintaining the pace and width, and Bruno bringing quality leadership.

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