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Türkiye's Inflation Eases to 32.61 Percent in May
(MENAFN) Türkiye's annual consumer inflation registered at 32.61% in May, official data released Friday showed, easing from the 35.41% recorded in the same month last year but remaining firmly elevated as housing and transportation costs continue to strain households.
The Turkish Statistical Institute reported the consumer price index climbing 1.71% on a monthly basis and 16.61% against December's year-end baseline. The 12-month moving average held at 32.24%, underscoring the persistence of underlying price pressures across the economy.
A breakdown of the data reveals the steepest burden falling on essential expenditure categories. Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels surged 45.59% annually — the sharpest rise among major categories — contributing 6.07 percentage points to the headline annual figure. Food and non-alcoholic beverages, which carry the heaviest weighting in the index, climbed 34.86% year-on-year, adding 8.60 percentage points to annual inflation. Transportation costs advanced 34.29% annually, contributing a further 5.63 percentage points.
On a monthly basis, however, food and non-alcoholic beverage prices offered marginal relief, dipping 0.48% in May and subtracting 0.12 percentage points from the monthly reading. Transportation rose 2.03% month-on-month, contributing 0.35 percentage points, while housing-related costs increased 2.28%, adding 0.27 percentage points.
Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek acknowledged the monthly softening in food prices, attributing the 0.5% decline to favorable seasonal weather conditions.
Writing on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Simsek pointed to progress on services inflation, stating: "With rule-based pricing in education and a decrease in rent inflation, annual services inflation improved by 10.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year, reaching 41.1%."
The minister recognized that external forces continue to complicate the inflation fight, noting that geopolitical risks and energy price volatility remain active pressures, while asserting that policy interventions have helped contain their impact.
"We will continue our policies in line with our goal of lasting price stability," Simsek added.
The Turkish Statistical Institute reported the consumer price index climbing 1.71% on a monthly basis and 16.61% against December's year-end baseline. The 12-month moving average held at 32.24%, underscoring the persistence of underlying price pressures across the economy.
A breakdown of the data reveals the steepest burden falling on essential expenditure categories. Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels surged 45.59% annually — the sharpest rise among major categories — contributing 6.07 percentage points to the headline annual figure. Food and non-alcoholic beverages, which carry the heaviest weighting in the index, climbed 34.86% year-on-year, adding 8.60 percentage points to annual inflation. Transportation costs advanced 34.29% annually, contributing a further 5.63 percentage points.
On a monthly basis, however, food and non-alcoholic beverage prices offered marginal relief, dipping 0.48% in May and subtracting 0.12 percentage points from the monthly reading. Transportation rose 2.03% month-on-month, contributing 0.35 percentage points, while housing-related costs increased 2.28%, adding 0.27 percentage points.
Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek acknowledged the monthly softening in food prices, attributing the 0.5% decline to favorable seasonal weather conditions.
Writing on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Simsek pointed to progress on services inflation, stating: "With rule-based pricing in education and a decrease in rent inflation, annual services inflation improved by 10.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year, reaching 41.1%."
The minister recognized that external forces continue to complicate the inflation fight, noting that geopolitical risks and energy price volatility remain active pressures, while asserting that policy interventions have helped contain their impact.
"We will continue our policies in line with our goal of lasting price stability," Simsek added.
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