50 Bodo Youths Selected For Army Under Agnipath Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 7 (IANS) The Indian Army's sustained outreach and pre-recruitment training initiative in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has yielded significant results, with 50 Bodo youth receiving joining letters under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, officials said on Sunday.

A felicitation ceremony was organised at Udalguri Higher Secondary School in Udalguri district to honour the successful candidates and recognise the efforts of the Army's training teams. The event was jointly organised by civil society organisations and the government.

The programme was attended by BTR Deputy Chief Executive Member Rihon Daimari, who lauded the Indian Army's commitment towards empowering local youth and creating opportunities for them to serve the nation.

Highlighting the success of the initiative, officials said the Army had launched a large-scale awareness campaign across schools and colleges in the region to encourage participation in the Agnipath scheme.

More than 2,000 students from 30 educational institutions were reached through awareness drives and interaction programmes. The recruitment effort began with a pre-recruitment rally conducted on November 23, 2024. Following screening and mock tests, 343 candidates were shortlisted and enrolled in structured training programmes conducted by the Red Horns Gunners at designated centres.

Of the 343 candidates trained, 234 successfully cleared the Common Entrance Examination.

The successful aspirants then underwent intensive physical training under the supervision of dedicated Army teams in preparation for the final recruitment rally. The final physical tests were held between February 13 and 15 this year, leading to the selection of 119 male candidates.

Of them, 50 candidates have so far received joining letters to join the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme.

Speaking at the event, Daimari praised the trainers and mentors for their dedication in preparing the youth for the recruitment process.

He said the initiative reflected the strong partnership between the Army, civil administration and local communities in promoting nation-building and youth empowerment.

Army officials said the felicitation ceremony was aimed not only at celebrating the achievements of the selected candidates but also at motivating more young people from the region to join the armed forces.

Apart from recruitment-related initiatives, the Indian Army continues to undertake several community development programmes in partnership with the civil administration, including sports competitions, skill development projects and environmental awareness campaigns across the region.