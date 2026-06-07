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Türkiye Beats Venezuela 2-1, Heads to Arizona for World Cup Prep
(MENAFN) Türkiye claimed a 2-1 victory over Venezuela in an international friendly Friday, strengthening their momentum heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The decisive moment arrived in the 54th minute, when Yunus Akgun brought down a precise pass from Arda Guler, controlling it smoothly before unleashing a powerful strike from outside the penalty area to put Türkiye ahead 2-1. Neither side could breach the opposing defense in the closing stages, and the Crescent-Stars held firm to seal the win.
The result builds on an already impressive warm-up campaign — Türkiye had previously dismantled North Macedonia 4-0 in Istanbul in their first World Cup preparatory fixture, signaling the squad's sharpness and attacking intent ahead of the tournament.
With the Venezuela clash wrapping up their Miami training stint, Türkiye will now board a charter flight to Mesa, Arizona, which will serve as the team's primary base of operations throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The decisive moment arrived in the 54th minute, when Yunus Akgun brought down a precise pass from Arda Guler, controlling it smoothly before unleashing a powerful strike from outside the penalty area to put Türkiye ahead 2-1. Neither side could breach the opposing defense in the closing stages, and the Crescent-Stars held firm to seal the win.
The result builds on an already impressive warm-up campaign — Türkiye had previously dismantled North Macedonia 4-0 in Istanbul in their first World Cup preparatory fixture, signaling the squad's sharpness and attacking intent ahead of the tournament.
With the Venezuela clash wrapping up their Miami training stint, Türkiye will now board a charter flight to Mesa, Arizona, which will serve as the team's primary base of operations throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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