Astrall Dynamics Unveils Integrated Quadruped Firefighting Robot Hypertron-T01 At INTERSCHUTZ 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANOVER, Germany, June 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrall Dynamics unveiled the Hypertron-T01 firefighting robot at INTERSCHUTZ 2026. The heavy-duty quadruped robot features an 80kg dynamic payload capacity paired with a fully integrated high-pressure water cannon, effectively resolving the industry's long-standing trade-off between robotic mobility and active fire suppression capabilities.

The system carries a high-pressure water cannon while simultaneously dragging heavy supply hoses through complex debris. The integrated water cannon delivers a 20L/s flow rate with a 60-meter range and a 120-degree projection angle. An advanced body stabilization system for effective fire suppression while the robot climbs 45-degree slopes or navigates narrow chemical pipelines, all controlled via secure remote methods. IP67 protection supports operation in rain, dust, mud, and wet environments. The platform is also designed for a wide operating temperature range from -20°C to 55°C. Furthermore, an 8-hour runtime prevents the unit from losing power mid-operation, while integrated thermal imaging, gas detection, and 3D LiDAR provide continuous situational awareness.

The Hypertron-T01 is designed to enter environments with high temperatures, toxic gases, or structural collapse risks for active suppression and reconnaissance. By deploying the robot into the hazard zone, human operators can remain in a safe area to make strategic, data-driven decisions.

The system's design is driven by real-world rescue pain points. This field validation is backed by the system's completed bulk delivery to China Southern Power Grid, with global orders now being accepted.

“Traditional quadruped robots typically have a low payload and lack all-terrain mobility,” said Xinqi, head of international business at Astrall Dynamics.“Our quadruped robot Hypertron-T01 can carry a full set of firefighting equipment into burning stairwells and collapsed buildings, helping reduce firefighters' exposure to the most dangerous front-line environments.”









As the global rescue robotics market grows and fire departments integrate firefighting robots into standard equipment frameworks, Astrall Dynamics continues to expand its international footprint.

About Astrall Dynamics

Astrall Dynamics is a Shenzhen-based robotics company specializing in embodied intelligence. With a core team originating from a leading Chinese drone manufacturer, the company is backed by Pre-A round industrial venture capital.

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