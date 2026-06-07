Secretary Mullin Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New U.S. Coast Guard Training Center In Birmingham, Alabama

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The establishment of Coast Guard Training Center Birmingham-Southern marks a major milestone in the Service's ongoing transformation and growth

WASHINGTON – On Friday, June 5, United States Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin was in Birmingham, Alabama to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard's newest training facility at the historic Birmingham-Southern College Campus.

Secretary Mullin presided over the ceremony, accompanied by Admiral Kevin Lunday, commandant of the Coast Guard, Senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville, and Representative Robert Aderholt of Alabama. Local officials and community members also attended the ceremony at Birmingham-Southern Coliseum, alongside Coast Guard leaders.

“President Trump is the first president in decades to make a heavy investment in our United States Coast Guard,” said Secretary Mullin. “He's put over $24 billion toward a mission to revitalize the Coast Guard for today's threats and tomorrow's threats – and without this campus, we couldn't make it happen.”

“The future of Coast Guard enlisted leadership has a new home in Birmingham," said Admiral Lunday. “This historic campus represents a generational investment in our enlisted workforce, ensuring our people are prepared to face the complex challenges of tomorrow.”

Training Center Birmingham-Southern will complement existing Coast Guard facilities and support a broad range of missions, including accessions, technical instruction and leadership development.

The Coast Guard purchased the Birmingham-Southern College campus on April 30. Training missions at Birmingham-Southern are expected to begin later in 2026, with the transition of Force Readiness Command staff and additional Coast Guard schools continuing through 2028.

The selection of Birmingham-Southern College followed a comprehensive review of 32 potential sites nationwide. The campus offers move-in-ready facilities critical to supporting immediate commencement of training missions, while meeting all Coast Guard eligibility criteria with nominal investment compared to new construction.

Following the ceremony, guests toured static displays and demonstrations from Coast Guard units, including aircrew from Aviation Training Center Mobile; specialized law enforcement teams from the Special Missions Training Center; K-9 units from Maritime Security Response Team East and Maritime Safety and Security Team Kings Bay; the Gulf Strike Team; the Coast Guard Color Guard and Drill Team; and a quintet from the Coast Guard Band.

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