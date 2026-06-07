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Costa Rica Weather: What Will The Rain Be Like This Sunday?


2026-06-07 05:01:07
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Weather: What Will the Rain Be Like This Sunday? appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has detailed Sunday's weather conditions and the expected rainfall patterns across different regions of the country.

The Details

An unstable atmospheric environment will persist over Costa Rica this Sunday due to the influence of the Intertropical Convergence Zone and the proximity of a low-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean, which continues to bring moisture into the country.

Mostly cloudy skies and rain are expected from the early hours of the day in sectors of the Pacific region.

During the afternoon, the precipitation will extend to the rest of the national territory, with the possibility of continuing into the night hours.

The post Costa Rica Weather: What Will the Rain Be Like This Sunday? appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

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