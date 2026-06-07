Shekhar Kapur Reflects On Heart And Mind Connection In Thought-Provoking Post

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has shared a reflective note on social media. He explored the deep connection between the heart and the mind.

In his post, he spoke about emotions, love, and the science behind human feelings. Shekhar questioned whether the heart plays a greater role than the mind in shaping emotional experiences. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker posted an image which reads the text“Falling in love.” Alongside the caption, he wrote,“My Heart is overflowing with love' 'My Heart is full of Joy' 'My Heart sank' 'You broke my Heart' All of us have felt these emotions.. and expressed ourselves in some of these ways.. for if haven't you have not really lived.. 'But...Does your heart beat faster when you fall in love.. and therefore the mind responds with Dopamine..”

“Or Serotonin Or other Endorphins.. or is your mind signalling the heart that you've fallen in love with.. and therefore your heart beats faster..There is more and more evidence that the Heart sends more messages to the mind through the Vagus nerve than the mind does to the heart..Whichever way science moves.. the Heart is not just a metaphor, nor just a blood pump.. it's an equal partner, if not a greater.. of our emotional intelligence But in my case..Before my Mind knows.. my Heart has already spoken' Your?” (sic) he added.

On the professional front, Shekhar Kapur is currently working on the much-anticipated sequel“Masoom: The New Generation,” which will also feature his daughter Kaveri Kapur.

The filmmaker has also collaborated with Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman for his upcoming project. Kapur and Rahman have previously worked together on several projects, including“Elizabeth: The Golden Age” as well as musical theatre productions like“Bombay Dreams” and“Why?.”