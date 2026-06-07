Schools In Telangana To Reopen On June 15 After Summer Vacation

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 7 (IANS) All government and private schools in Telangana will reopen after summer vacation on June 15 instead of June 12, the School Education Department announced on Sunday.

Director of School Education E. Naveen Nicolas issued orders to this effect.

As per the academic calendar 2026-27, all schools under the School Education Department were scheduled to reopen on June 12 after the summer vacation.

The government has received multiple representations from various stakeholders requesting a reconsideration of the opening date. "Considering the fact that June 13 and 14 fall on the second Saturday and Sunday, respectively, it has been decided that all the government and private schools shall reopen on June 15 instead of June 12," the director said.

"Accordingly, in order to compensate for the academic time lost due to the postponement of reopening and to ensure adherence to prescribed instructional days under the academic calendar 2026-27, it is hereby ordered that the second Saturday, i.e., 11.-07-2026, shall be treated as a regular working day for all the government and private schools under the School Education Departments," reads the order.

The director has asked all heads of departments, regional joint directors of school education, Hyderabad and Warangal, and all district educational officers in the state to take necessary action accordingly and communicate the same to all schools under their jurisdiction.

Intermediate colleges across Telangana reopened on June 1 after summer vacation.

Parents and government junior lecturers had urged the state government to postpone the reopening of colleges by at least a week, citing concerns over students' health and safety in view of heatwave conditions.

Many colleges recorded thin attendance in the first week.

The first phase of admissions for Class 11 and 12 concluded on May 30. The admission process will continue through June.

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that the academic year 2026-27 will be of 227 days with half-yearly exams scheduled in October.