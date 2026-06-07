World Cup 2026 Monterrey: Getting To Estadio BBVA

MENAFN - The Rio Times) MEXICO · WORLD CUP

Key Facts

- The setup: World Cup 2026 Monterrey brings four matches to Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, between June 14 and 29.

- A milestone: Tunisia vs. Japan on June 20 will be the 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history, according to FIFA.

- Getting there: Metrorrey Line 1 to Exposición is the cheapest route, with Uber and DiDi as reliable backups.

- Road closures: On match days, Avenidas Pablo Livas, Eloy Cavazos and Las Américas face cuts and tow-away zones.

- The heat: Low-altitude Monterrey runs hot in June, so plan for 35°C (95°F) or more at afternoon kickoffs.

Monterrey is Mexico's northern host city, the closest of the three to the U.S. border - and on June 20 it stages a genuine piece of football history.

RTAsk Rio TimesCurious about Latin American culture, food, and life? Ask our reporting asking →

Four matches and the 1,000th World Cup game

Estadio BBVA - renamed Estadio Monterrey for the tournament - hosts four games at the foot of the Cerro de la Silla. Three are group-stage fixtures and one is a Round of 32 knockout.

The slate opens with Sweden vs. Tunisia on June 14, followed by Tunisia vs. Japan on June 20 and South Africa vs. South Korea on June 24. Monterrey then closes its World Cup on June 29 with a Round of 32 tie between the Group F winner and the Group C runner-up.

The June 20 game carries special weight: FIFA says Tunisia vs. Japan will be the 1,000th match in World Cup history. The two also met at the 2002 tournament, where a Japanese win sent the hosts through to the knockout rounds for the first time.

The 50,000-plus-seat venue, nicknamed El Gigante de Acero (The Steel Giant), is the only Mexican host stadium that will not see El Tri play. That makes it the most realistic shot for neutral fans chasing a World Cup match in Mexico without a four-figure ticket.

Getting to Estadio BBVA

The stadium sits in Guadalupe, just east of Monterrey proper, and the cheapest way in is the Metrorrey light rail. Take Line 1 to the Exposición station, then follow the signed walking route and local shuttle buses to the gates.

Uber and DiDi both work well across the metro area and are the most reliable door-to-door option. Book early or schedule the ride a day ahead, because prices and wait times spike sharply right after the final whistle.

Authorities are pushing fans toward public transport and away from private cars, with last-mile pedestrian zones around the stadium on match days. Give yourself a wide cushion and aim to arrive at least three hours before kickoff.

World Cup 2026 Monterrey match days: what closes

Nuevo León's traffic plan concentrates the heaviest restrictions in Guadalupe, the municipality that hosts the stadium. The biggest cuts fall on Avenida Pablo Livas, Avenida Eloy Cavazos and Avenida Las Américas, all already congested at peak hours.

Parking is banned on medians and side streets near the venue, and vehicles left there risk being towed. Through traffic is steered onto higher-capacity routes such as Avenida Benito Juárez and the Boulevard Miguel de la Madrid.

To absorb the crowds, the state is reinforcing Metrorrey Line 1 with extra units feeding directly toward the stadium accesses. Closure times shift with each match, so confirm the day's routes through FIFA's official channels and local announcements before you set out.

Driving down from Texas and beating the heat

Monterrey's location makes it the easiest Mexican venue to reach by road from the United States. Fans driving from Houston, Dallas or San Antonio can be at the stadium in a matter of hours, and the airport has strong links to Texas as well.

The trade-off is the weather. Unlike high-altitude Mexico City, Monterrey sits low and bakes in summer, with June and July highs that routinely top 35°C (95°F).

For day and early-evening kickoffs, that means sunscreen, water and a hat are not optional. Hydrate before you travel to the stadium, where security lines and open concourses leave little shade.

Why it matters

Monterrey was not touched by the violence that flared in Jalisco this spring, and it ranks among the calmer corners of Mexico's World Cup map. The city has folded its games into the national security plan of nearly 99,000 personnel, adding its own“Escudo” program of command centers, drones and surveillance.

For traveling fans - especially Texans crossing the border and neutrals hunting an affordable seat - Monterrey is the host city where a World Cup day stays manageable. Plan the transport and the heat, and the rest is a milestone night under the Cerro de la Silla.

Frequently Asked Questions Which World Cup matches are played in Monterrey?

Estadio BBVA hosts four games: Sweden vs. Tunisia (June 14), Tunisia vs. Japan (June 20), South Africa vs. South Korea (June 24) and a Round of 32 tie on June 29. No Mexico matches are scheduled in the city.

How do I get to Estadio BBVA?

The cheapest route is Metrorrey Line 1 to Exposición, then a short walk or shuttle to the stadium in Guadalupe. Uber and DiDi are the most reliable door-to-door options, but book early to beat post-match surge pricing.

Which roads close on Monterrey match days?

Expect cuts and tow-away zones on Avenidas Pablo Livas, Eloy Cavazos and Las Américas around the stadium. Through traffic is diverted to Avenida Benito Juárez and the Boulevard Miguel de la Madrid.

Why is the June 20 game in Monterrey special?

FIFA says Tunisia vs. Japan on June 20 will be the 1,000th match in World Cup history. The pair last met at the 2002 World Cup, when Japan's win carried it into the knockout stage.

Connected Coverage

World Cup 2026 Guadalajara: Stadium Buses and Road Closures

World Cup 2026: full Rio Times coverage hub

Read More from The Rio Times

World Cup 2026 Fan Fest: Mexico City's Party for the People World Cup 2026 Fan Festival: Mexico's Three Free Sites World Cup 2026 Tickets: Why Mexican Fans Are Priced Out