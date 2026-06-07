One More Day To Experience Gameexpo 2026 Following An Action-Packed Penultimate Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The excitement continues as thousands of gamers, creators, and fans gather for the penultimate day of Dubai's ultimate gaming playground

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 2026: GameExpo continued to be a busy hub as thousands of visitors of all ages flocked to Dubai World Trade Centre for the second day of the mega event.

Following a sensational opening day on Friday, the momentum continued as DWTC's Exhibition Halls 5, 6, 7, and 8 welcomed adults, children and families to experience the best of gaming, cosplay, esports and immersive entertainment, alongside the chance to compete in live tournaments on Saturday.

With one day remaining, organisers are encouraging people to not miss out on Sunday and purchase their tickets from only AED 29 for what promises to be an unforgettable day out.

Ticket holders, who purchased on Platinum List, not only have a chance to win a brand-new Jetour T2 Luxury Plus courtesy of Elite Group Holding but can also benefit from up to six hours of free parking at DWTC's Mustaqbal Parking and Exhibition Street Parking with validated tickets.

The Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2026 presented by du, with the support of key partners including Amazon, Dubai Culture, Jetour UAE, part of Elite Group Holding, and talabat. Together, these leading organisations are helping power one of the region's largest celebrations of gaming, esports, and digital entertainment.

About Dubai Esports & Games Festival:

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2026) takes place from 22 May to 7 June 2026. Launched in 2022, the annual festival aims to set and influence trends across the global and regional gaming industry, while bolstering Dubai's position as a global hub for esports and interactive, tech-driven entertainment. DEF features a diverse mix of experiences, including flagship gaming events, esports tournaments, educational initiatives, and industry-led platforms that connect communities, talent, and businesses from around the world.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.