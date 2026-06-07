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Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Organises Workshop In Cooperation With Dubai Municipality To Raise Awareness Of Food Safety Controls Among The Business Community
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Event attracted 57 representatives from private sector companies
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Maha Al Gargawi:“We are committed to empowering the business community by providing access to the knowledge and resources needed to navigate the regulations and laws governing all sectors.”
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