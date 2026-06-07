My Sister Told Me, 'It's Official': Manav Suthar Reveals How He Learned About His Test Selection

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Promising left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar recalled the emotional moment of his India call-up, revealing that his sister told him that his name had come up for the Indian team for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

India added Suthar to the XI for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. Before the game began on Saturday, Suthar, who played for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 under India's red-ball skipper Shubman Gill's leadership, earned his first cap from senior spinner Kuldeep, becoming India's first specialist spin-bowling Test debutant since Axar Patel made his debut in 2021.

"I was in my room when my sister called me. Maybe she was watching the squad announcement event. She told me that my name had come up in the Indian team. I asked her if it was official. She said yes, it's official. She was the first one to call me.

"Everyone was emotional when I got the call. Dad, mom, everyone called me. They couldn't believe it. I can't describe it in words. It's the biggest feeling. You work hard for years, and then you finally get selected for India. It's the best feeling. The best feeling of my life," Suthar told JioStar.

The 23-year-old allrounder opened about how his love for cricket first developed as a child. "Cricket has always been a big part of my family. My father loves the game, and everyone at home watches matches regularly. As a young boy, I used to sit with them and watch. That is where my love for cricket first started. I began playing in the streets with my friends. Those street games taught me the basics, how to hold the bat and how to bowl.

"When I was 10 or 11, I joined a proper cricket academy. I started training under coach Dheeraj sir and Vinod sir. They taught me the right techniques and helped me improve my game. My first big breakthrough came when I played for Rajasthan in the Under-14 category. That experience gave me a lot of motivation. I realized that I could make a career out of this sport. From there, my journey as a cricketer truly began."

On the obstacles he overcame to make it to the top level, Suthar said, "In a country like India, with such a huge population, succeeding in cricket is never easy. You never know what the future holds. There are so many talented players competing for the same few spots. I faced a lot of challenges along the way. Many people told me to focus on my studies. They said cricket had no scope and that I was wasting my time. But I didn't listen. I didn't give up. I kept working hard, session after session, season after season," he said.

Hailing from Rajasthan and having sharpened his skills through the state's domestic circuit, Suthar has built an impressive first-class record. In 29 first-class matches, he has claimed 129 wickets, establishing himself as one of the country's most promising young spinners. He has also featured in 25 List-A matches and 29 T20 games.

"I had a great domestic season. I performed well for India A too. My name was being discussed, and I knew the call could come anytime. It was a waiting game, but I stayed patient. I made my IPL debut in 2024 with Gujarat Titans. I played only one game that season. I didn't get a chance to play in 2025, but I played four games in 2026, and it felt good to be back on the field.

"Now, all the hard work in domestic cricket and for India A has paid off. I am in the playing XI for the Afghanistan Test, making my international debut. It is a dream come true. All the sacrifices have finally paid off. I feel proud, grateful, and ready to give my best for the country," he added.

An admirer of Yuvraj Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin, Suthar's ability to generate a sharp turn and extract bite from the surface has earned praise from several cricketing experts.

"Yuvraj Singh is my favourite cricketer. I also really admire R Ashwin. The way they bowled, the variety they had in their bowling, and how they adapted to Test cricket, ODIs, and T20s, that inspires me a lot. They are my role models," Suthar said.