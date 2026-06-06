Delhi HC Rejects Plea For Re-Poll In BCD Elections, Orders Counting

No Re-polling for BCD Elections, Counting to Resume with Added Scrutiny

The Delhi High Court on Saturday rejected four petitions seeking re-polling for the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) elections, which were held on February 21, 22, and 23. The petitioner sought a direction for re-polling or annulment of the BCD election. This demand was earlier rejected by the High Power Election Supervisory Committee. However, while rejecting the petitions, the Delhi High Court issued various directions.

Division bench of Justices Anil Kshetrapal and Tejas Karia dismissed all the petitions, saying, "We find no merit in any prayer sought in petitions and we reiterate the directions in the impugned order with the additional directions to alleviate any apprehension in the mind of anyone and to ensure the transparency, purity, and sanctity of the BCD Election process."

Strict Directions for Transparent Counting

The High Court directed that the counting of votes for the BCD Election shall recommence from the stage at which it had stopped, pursuant to the interim order passed by the Supreme Court on 18.05.2026. Secondly, the High Court said that before the counting recommences, all ballot papers presently kept in open baskets, whether in cloth bags or otherwise, shall be transferred to lockable boxes or bags. Such boxes or bags shall remain locked during every break and at the close of each counting day.

Enhanced Video Surveillance and Live Streaming

The High Court directed that a high-resolution camera shall be placed above the top of the counting table to ensure that each ballot paper is captured in full and with clarity. The entire counting process shall be continuously videographed without interruption and live-streamed in real time to all contesting candidates and their authorised representatives at the display provided on the 6th Floor of S-Block, High Court of Delhi and through YouTube and the High Loop App, as previously, the court said.

The Election Committee and Returning Officer shall examine the CCTV camera system installed on the 7th Floor of S-Block, High Court of Delhi, to ensure that all cameras shall continuously capture all counting tables and all persons stationed thereat and shall be positioned so that no material stage of handling, scrutiny, or movement of ballot papers falls outside their field of view, the high court said.

It is also directed that the Election Committee and Returning Officer shall examine the CCTV camera system installed on the 7th Floor of S-Block, High Court of Delhi, to ensure that all cameras shall continuously capture all counting tables and all persons stationed thereat and shall be positioned so that no material stage of handling, scrutiny, or movement of ballot papers falls outside their field of view.

Vetting of Counting Staff

The High Court also directed that the returning officer shall ensure that no counting staff for the next stage of counting is engaged through Prabodh Kumar. The entire counting staff shall be engaged only after proper verification, issuance of photo-identity cards, and submission of an undertaking confirming that no conflict of interest exists with any contesting candidate.

Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, who contested the BCD election and other candidates had approached the High Court for a direction for re-polling or annulment of the BCD election.

Timeline for Resumption

The High Court directed that the counting shall recommence as soon as the CCTV and Hi-resolution cameras, lockable boxes, and counting staff are in place and shall be endeavored to be completed expeditiously. The returning officer shall notify the date and time of recommencement of counting at least 24 hours in advance. (ANI)

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