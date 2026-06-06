Armenia Prepares For Key Parliamentary Vote As Campaigning Ends

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenia is set to hold parliamentary elections tomorrow, with citizens preparing to vote for candidates from 18 political parties and alliances, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, June 6 is observed as a "day of silence" in Armenia, during which all forms of campaigning and election-related promotion are prohibited.

Under the country's electoral legislation, and in the absence of provisions for additional mandate allocation to specific political forces, at least 105 members of parliament will be elected. Armenia's National Assembly is elected under a proportional representation system, meaning that only party lists are contested.

In the 9th convocation of the Armenian parliament, 18 political forces are competing for seats, including 16 political parties and 2 party alliances. The electoral threshold is set at 4% for individual parties and 8% for alliances.

Public opinion and media coverage identify three main contenders in the race. These include the ruling "Civil Contract" party led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the "Strong Armenia" alliance led by Samvel Karapetyan, and the "Armenia" alliance headed by former President Robert Kocharyan.