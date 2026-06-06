NATO Expands Presence Near Russia

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A ceremony marking the official launch of NATO's new multinational Forward Land Forces Finland (FLF Finland) group was held in the city of Boden, AzerNEWS reports.

The unit currently consists of around 300 Swedish troops, but plans are in place to expand the contingent to 1,200 personnel. In the event of increased security needs, the force could eventually grow into a brigade-sized formation of approximately 5,000 troops.

According to Pal Jonson, Sweden's participation in the project strengthens the country's role within NATO and enhances its influence within the alliance.

FLF Finland is the ninth NATO group established under the alliance's Forward Land Forces initiative. The forces are intended to be stationed near Russia's borders and are designed to provide rapid response and defense capabilities against potential threats.

Sweden serves as the lead nation for the project. Military units will be based in Boden, Rovaniemi, and Sodankyla. In addition to Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and Italy have expressed interest in contributing to the group.

NATO has stated that the new force must be capable of deploying within hours or days if required. The unit will also form part of the alliance's collective security architecture across its northern and eastern flanks.